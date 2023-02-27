"It's that flying rat or me!" Wife beside herself when husband bonds with squirrel he rehabilitated and keeps as pet

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EiuD_0l1LPcQq00
Photo by Jusdevoyage on Unsplash

When I was a kid my friend Caitlin found a baby raccoon abandoned in her backyard and brought it in inside the house to present to her father. Caitlin’s parents were on the verge of divorce at the time and her dad was in one of those modes where he would give in to any of Caitlin’s demands to keep her happy and wanting to see him. He took Caitlin to the pet store and bought what he thought was necessary to take care of a baby raccoon, and they began feeding it from a little bottle and nurturing it to health.

They named the raccoon Rocky and it lived with them for nearly a year, but the older it got, the wilder it became. It went from being an adorable creature they would take out of its cage to snuggle with and pet to a spastic, out-of-control nuisance that darted out of sight as soon as its cage was opened. They would spend hours searching the house for the raccoon as it soiled all over the place and ripped furniture to shreds with its claws.

Caitlin’s dad eventually told her that Rocky had to go. They didn’t want to release him back into the wild because they weren’t sure whether he would know how to feed or defend himself, so they brought him to a local wildlife rescue where Rocky lived out his life as the office pet.

When my friend Chad posted on Facebook one day that he had rescued a baby squirrel he found abandoned and shivering in his garage, I knew that eventually it would become a huge problem between him and his wife, Rebecca.

Just like it was with Rocky, everything started out fine and cute in the beginning. Chad nurtured the baby squirrel, who he strangely named Norman, into good health until he was quite the chubby little thing, and he fell in love with it.

As soon as Chad returned home from work each evening he would let Norman out of his cage in the living room and spend all his time with the squirrel. Chad would cuddle and play with Norman for as long as Norman, as a wild animal, would let him. It got to the point where Rebecca thought that Chad was actually spending more time interacting with the squirrel than her, and she called him out on it.

“Well, he’s stuck alone in his cage all day. I know you don’t pay attention to him. He needs me,” Chad told her.

Eventually, Chad insisted that Norman couldn’t live in a cage any longer and he let the squirrel have the run of the house. This was beyond irritating to Rebecca, because of course, squirrels have a tendency to climb on things and jump to and from them. Including people.

Rebecca would be standing in the kitchen making dinner and suddenly Norman would fly out of nowhere and be clinging its sharp little claws into her back, arm, or leg. The squirrel would constantly be knocking vases off tables and photos off walls, and like the raccoon Rocky, Norman would claw Rebecca’s nice upholstery to shreds.

The last straw came one morning when Rebecca was making coffee in the kitchen. She had just gotten up and was groggy and irritable to begin with, but then she screamed in horror when Norman landed directly on the top of her head and dug his claws into her face.

“That is it!” she screamed, and Chad came running into the kitchen to see about the commotion.

“Look at this! I’m bleeding!” Rebecca yelled, pointing at her scratched face.

“I’m sorry, sweetie, but it’s not like he meant to hurt you,” Chad told her.

“I don’t care! It’s that flying rat or me! You get rid of it. I’m going to my mother’s house and I’m not coming back until that thing is gone.”

Rebecca left, and Chad was devastated because he knew that his wife was not messing around. She really would leave him if he didn’t get rid of the squirrel, so Chad immediately went about trying to find a home for Norman, spending as much quality time with him as he could while Rebecca was gone.

It took over a week for Chad to find someone to take Norman, but it ended up being his sister, which delighted him. Chad’s nieces and nephew were enamored with Norman and Chad’s sister had the patience to deal with the squirrel. Not to mention, Chad would still get to see Norman whenever he wanted.

Rebecca came back, angry that it had taken so long for Chad to find Norman a new home.

Would you have been so quick to give up your pet squirrel if you were in Chad’s shoes?

