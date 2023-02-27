“I want my money!” Teen girl confused, believes child support money should go directly to her, not her mother

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

It’s rather hard being a single mom, but all things considered, I have been very lucky when it comes to the man I have to co-parent my daughter Tori with. Tori’s dad, James, is not someone who I get along with very well, and I never have. We have different political and religious beliefs, we do not share the same values or work ethics, and the way we’ve each raised Tori in our time with her has been very different. I always said James was great at taking care of a kid, but I wondered whether he would do a good job raising a young woman.

When Tori was born, James and I were already separated. Nevertheless, he was there for her birth, slept on my couch for the first two weeks of her life to take turns with me on nighttime feedings and baby care, and then took her to his house for the first weekend when she was only fifteen days old, and he’s done it every week since for the last seventeen years.

Most people in my position would take their child’s father to court to work out a custody and child support arrangement, but we did not do that, mostly because James didn’t want to.

“I don’t want the government telling me when I can or can’t see my kid,” he said, and also argued that if we ever wanted to change our days with Tori we’d have to go back to court to do so and it would be a constant hassle.

As for child support, in the beginning, I didn’t ask for any. We both had equally well-paying jobs and I was an independent woman who didn’t want to have to rely on a man. Unfortunately, when Tori was around eight years old I found myself unemployed for the first time, and that’s when James began paying me six hundred dollars per month in “child support” for Tori.

“I should have been doing this the whole time,” he later said, showing what a stand-up guy he is.

Tori has special needs - she is autistic and very immature for her age, so she has no idea what goes on in my or her dad’s life financially speaking. She has no idea that James pays me six hundred dollars a month to help take care of her.

Well, my friend Erin’s daughter Chloe is well aware that her single mother gets paid a significant amount of child support from her ex-husband, and Chloe feels entitled to it.

“I want my money,” Chloe said to her mom when they were arguing about the child support payments again. “You know you’re basically stealing from me,” Chloe said.

“Honey, that’s not how this works,” Erin told her daughter and explained to her again that the money she received each month went to things like paying for the rent, the groceries, the electric, cable, and cell phone bills.

“But it’s for me,” Chloe argued.

“No, it’s to help take care of you. It’s not for you to take and spend on whatever you want,” Erin said.

Chloe wouldn’t back down and eventually shut Erin out, refusing to talk to her or spend time with her. She would get home from school and go directly to her room, only emerging to take her dinner plate back upstairs for the night.

Finally, Erin had to get Chloe’s father involved to help her daughter understand.

When Erin’s ex-husband finally had a talk with their daughter, he straightened her out, but she was still mad that she didn’t get a bigger allowance if her dad was dishing out money to her mom every month.

“Maybe if you are nicer to your mother, she would be more apt to give you more money to spend,” Chloe’s dad told her.

Evidently, like James, he was a pretty good dad and co-parent, too.

How would you handle it if your kid demanded that child support money go to them?

