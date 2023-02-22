Groom refuses his stepmother a dance at his wedding, so the groom’s father refuses to pay for the wedding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When I was ten years old, the man that my mother married officially adopted me and I had a father for the first time in my life. I had never met my biological father and never got the chance as he died last October, but that doesn’t matter much to me. My bio-dad was never my “real” dad, the man who adopted me and loved me as his own was my true father.

Being that I grew up with a single mom and I am a single mom myself, it was always so important to me that any man I dated or got into a serious relationship with would eventually be able to come to love and treat my daughter as his own. It’s what I got in life, and I feel like it’s what every child deserves.

I am so lucky that even though my teenage daughter has special needs that will keep her living with me at home for the rest of her life, my boyfriend totally accepts that and accepts her, and says he loves her as his own.

My cousin Theo is nothing like my boyfriend, and I’m ashamed of what he pulled at his wedding a few years ago.

Theo is the son of my mom’s older brother, Robert. Robert was happily married to Theo’s mom Nancy for years before she got cancer and died when Theo was only two years old. Robert remarried three years later when Theo was five, and Theo admits that he has no memories of his biological mother. For all intents and purposes, his stepmother, Robert’s new wife, Jill, raised Theo his whole life.

We all grew up, and Theo got engaged and started planning a wedding he couldn’t afford, so he humbly went to my uncle and asked him for money to help pay for the wedding. My uncle graciously agreed to help his son pay for it, and in my opinion, he went a bit over the top with his generosity.

The day of the wedding came and the ceremony was beautiful. There was a cocktail hour before dinner at the reception, and then it was time for the first dances. First, Theo and his bride danced. Then, Theo’s wife danced with her father. When it came time for Theo’s dance with Jill, the stepmother who raised him since he was five years old, he refused to step forward and dance with her. Instead, he ran up to the DJ and asked him to switch the music to a faster song for dancing, to end the pressure of the moment.

Well, Robert was livid that Theo had so blatantly disrespected his stepmother, Jill, and wouldn’t do the traditional dance with her. He fumed and fussed throughout the rest of the reception and then ended up leaving early, not even saying goodbye to his son.

A few weeks later, Theo got an itemized bill in the mail from his father. My uncle charged him for everything that he spent on Theo’s wedding and told Theo that if he didn’t pay back every cent due to his disrespect of Jill, then Theo would not get an inheritance when Robert died.

It doesn’t shock me that Theo’s own wife, upon reading the letter, threw a fit on her husband and also demanded that he pay his father back because she never knew he borrowed money from him to begin with.

What would you have done if you were my uncle Robert?

