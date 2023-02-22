Woman tries to end a lease early over roommate cooking stinky vegetables too often

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash

When I was much younger I lived in a small apartment in the dodgy end of town with two other young women. The apartment was in a house with four other apartments, one of them occupied by our landlord, Scott. He was a cool guy who had inherited the house from his father and used the investment property to fund his dream venture at the time, which was a tanning salon. To fully fund the salon he wanted to open, Scott sold the house we lived in to a Chinese man who worked at a local casino.

Shortly after the man and his family moved in upstairs from us, all of us wanted to leave. Suddenly, it smelled like we were living inside a Chinese restaurant, and everywhere I went I smelled like fried food. It was embarrassing, and I didn’t even want to invite boyfriends over, it was so gross sometimes.

My best friend Georgia once passed over a beautiful townhome she wanted to rent with her husband because when they toured the place, it reeked of curry from the neighbor’s next door. The realtor giving them the tour admitted it always smelled like that, and she was having a hard time renting the place because of the constant, overpowering smells of other people’s cooking.

I had no idea how common it was for people to want to relocate their homes due to other people’s stinky food, but it hit closer to home when my own sister, Grace, tried to get out of her lease with her roommate after her roommate decided to go vegan.

Grace was living with her best friend from college, a guy named Joe, and two other girlfriends when Joe decided he was going to go vegan and change his whole diet and lifestyle to lose weight and get in shape. At first, his roommates were supportive, but then they realized that his new cooking habits were downright disgusting to them.

The thing Joe ate the most was cauliflower, which of course, when boiled, emanates what I believe is a disgusting, horrible stench. On top of that, the newly vegetable-filled diet was wreaking havoc with Joe’s bowels, causing him to have noxious gas.

Grace couldn’t stand it anymore, and knew that there was no way she could convince Joe to change his ways, so she decided to get out. First, she tried talking to her other three roommates, Joe, and the two young women, into letting her move out and picking up the rest of the rent between the three of them, but they didn’t agree. She had signed a lease and was stuck there. However, my sister is not the type to lie down easily.

Grace used her connections to enlist a lawyer friend of hers to draft up something to show Joe was causing Grace distress in her home environment. The document was pretty much bogus, but Joe didn’t know that and was afraid he’d be sued if he didn’t let Grace out of the lease.

A month later, Grace was gone from there and living in her own apartment for the first time. She was much happier with the scent of her own place.

What would you have done if you were Grace?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan