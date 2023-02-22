“My kids are home-schooled,” CPS called on mother when kids are found playing outside on a school day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Years ago, when my daughter Tori was much younger, I tried homeschooling her for a while. Tori is autistic and intellectually disabled, she has an extremely hard time making friends and cooperating with peers, and I found that she was missing out on the basics of things as the school she was in just kept pushing her through the grades as they are wont to do.

Deciding to homeschool Tori was very hard for me, as I had to adjust my work schedule to wait tables at night and therefore spend a lot of my income on a babysitter for Tori. It was not a good situation overall, but it did have some perks.

I liked the flexibility of homeschooling. I liked that if I had something to do in the middle of the school day I could pack up my child and bring her with me and not worry about either of us missing out on something. On the other hand, doing this had its downsides.

I can’t tell you how many times I was out in public with Tori during the day and adults asked me why my child wasn’t in school when she looked perfectly healthy. I would have to explain that we homeschool and therefore are flexible, but sometimes people still made me feel like I was doing something wrong.

When I was a part of the homeschool community, I connected with other moms who taught their children, and we were part of a group that did activities together with our kids. Once we went on an outing to the nearest aquarium, and as we were taking a lunch break at the aquarium’s cafe, we moms were swapping homeschool horror stories. Out of all of us, Lisa was the one who had the craziest story.

Lisa had two children, a girl and a boy who were twins. Her husband worked a great job that afforded her the ability to stay home with the kids and she decided that she wanted to homeschool them. At one point in the time we were friends, Lisa and her husband moved from one part of town to another, and had a bit of an issue settling into their new home.

One day a few weeks after the move, there was a knock on Lisa’s door. She answered to find a woman who identified themselves as being from CPS, coming out to investigate a report of truancy. “Truancy?” Lisa asked the woman.

“Yes, one of your neighbors has reported that your children are seen playing outside in the middle of the day every day and aren’t going to school.”

“Right,” Lisa said. “That’s because they’re homeschooled and I let them have recess after lunch.”

Despite the fact Lisa was telling the truth, CPS was still obligated to do a thorough investigation, and of course, couldn’t divulge to Lisa the identity of who reported her, but Lisa had a pretty good idea.

The next time Lisa went on a morning run she made a point to slow down when she saw one of her neighbors outside about to get into her car. The woman glared at Lisa, and Lisa glared back. “Are you the one who called CPS?” Lisa asked, and the woman just stared at her, unwilling to answer.

“My kids are homeschooled, just so you know,” Lisa said before running on.

The neighbor never bothered Lisa again, and Lisa kept letting her kids play outside whenever they wanted on the weekdays as long as their schoolwork was finished.

How would you have reacted if you were Lisa?

