Man starts working remotely from home, asks stay-at-home wife to leave the house 6-8 hours a day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

My boyfriend moved in with me recently and relocated from Massachusetts to Connecticut to do so. He was very lucky that he works for a progressive, open-minded company with policies that allow certain employees to work from home. The company didn’t want to lose him as an asset due to the move out of state, so they graciously allowed him to work remotely.

Since I myself am also lucky enough at the moment to be able to work from home, my boyfriend and I have to have boundaries in place that keep us from distracting each other too much during the work day. We’ve set it up so that he works at a desk in our bedroom and I work from the couch downstairs. For now, this arrangement is fine because I like watching TV as background noise while I write, but on the other hand, my back is really starting to hurt from all the time on this couch.

The other day my boyfriend suggested that maybe one or two days a week I go somewhere else to work, like to a coffee shop or the library. It isn’t a bad idea, but being out will undoubtedly make me liable to buy coffee and snacks if I’m in a cafe, and to me, libraries are too creepy, quiet, and still. They also smell weird. The point is, though, I have the option to leave the house and take my work with me if I want to.

What would it be like, though, if I were forced to leave the house so someone else could work? This is what happened to my friend Tim a few years ago when he married Lacey.

Tim had a job in the tech industry and worked in an office, making more than enough money for the both of them, which allowed Lacey to stay home and, well, do whatever she wanted. A few years ago though, Tim began to work remotely from home, and everything about the couple’s relationship changed.

Lacey didn’t seem to have a good grasp on what her husband did for a living, or how complicated and stressful his job was. Tim’s job required precise attention to detail as well as the ability to make decisions for his team of engineers and assign specific jobs to each worker. All day long, he was either glued to a spreadsheet or on a video-call meeting with coworkers. Lacey just didn’t respect this.

She would come into their bedroom to use the Peloton whenever she wanted, even when Tim gave her specific times he needed privacy for calls. She would make a ruckus while she cooked in the kitchen as well as play music loudly while she did it. She would invite friends over for drinks in the middle of the afternoon and be so loud that Tim complained to her, because it got to the point that his bosses were complaining to him about the background noise coming from his house.

When Tim couldn’t stand it anymore, and when he actually thought he could be in danger of losing his job, he asked Lacey if she would please find something to do outside the house while he was working.

“You mean get a job?” Lacey asked, horrified at the thought.

“No, I just mean, do something out of the house so you aren’t home all the time when I am working, it’s very distracting and it’s affecting my job performance.”

“Well, I don’t know what you expect me to do,” Lacey complained.

“Go out with your friends, go to the gym, go to lunch, go visit your mother, I don’t care, just leave by nine and don’t come back until after five.”

Lacey was livid, but she went along with it for a few days anyway. It was just a few days, though. Then, she came back to Tim with a counter-proposal.

“Instead of me spending money on lunches and gym memberships and more clothes, how about you go rent an office somewhere?”

That is exactly what Tim ended up doing. He was able to rent an assigned office in a co-working space close to home and would go there every day, sometimes in his pajamas, and work for hours without being bothered. This solved all the issues in his relationship with Lacey, and it also saved him a lot of money she otherwise would have spent if she were made to stay out of the house all day five days a week.

What would you have done if you were Tim?

