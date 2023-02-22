Woman takes her own child on outings, leaves underage step-daughters home alone

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I happen to be the product of a scandalous affair between my mom and my grandfather’s best friend, so that set me up for a particularly challenging childhood. I was the only one in my grade who didn’t have that perfect, nuclear, two-parent family; I was the only one without a dad. I was made fun of for this when I was a kid, because children can be horribly mean to each other, and was told things like “he didn’t want you” which was true, but I didn’t know it at the time.

I was very lucky when my mom met the man she eventually married when I was ten years old. Since my biological father had nothing to do with me and wasn’t on my birth certificate, my stepdad easily adopted me and made me his own. I officially had a real father.

It felt great, I loved it - and I loved being a single child and having all of my parent’s attention. Then, to my dismay, my half-sister came along when I was twelve and things have never been the same since. I wouldn’t go as far as to say my dad stopped treating me like I was his real, biological child, but it was close. My sister Grace occupied all of his attention and the only attention I got was when I was in trouble. It’s a horrible thing, to feel like your parent loves or wants your sibling more than you.

My friend Paul had two daughters with his wife Elle before Elle sadly passed away from brain cancer. At the time their daughters were two and four, and Paul did his best to raise them alone until he eventually remarried a few years later. Paul and his new wife, Hillary, were promptly expecting a baby of their own after the wedding, and when the baby boy was born, his girls, who were now six and eight years old, were treated like unwanted stepchildren.

Paul worked at an office that was over an hour away from their house, so all told he was gone at least ten hours out of the day and rarely got to see his children. The time he did spend with his girls and baby son was at night when he relaxed before bed, which was exactly the same time Hillary wanted all of her husband’s attention. This wasn’t working out for Hillary, and she became a very spiteful woman.

Hillary resented having to take care of her two stepdaughters as well as her son, and she didn’t let the girls forget it. She would often call up the girl’s grandparents behind Paul’s back to get them to babysit the girls so Hillary could have a weekend alone with Paul and their son.

Then, Hillary started to do something that was just completely wrong. When Paul went to work on days that Hillary had errands to run around town, she would take her son with her but leave her stepdaughters at home alone - girls who were only six and eight years old.

Hillary got away with doing this for months before a neighbor saw the girls playing in the front yard unsupervised for hours. The neighbor asked the girls where their parents were and they just shrugged, because they didn’t know.

Later, the neighbor marched over to Paul’s house and banged on his door, informing him of what she’d found had been going on. Paul was furious with Hillary and didn’t know what to do. He couldn’t stay home from work to care for his daughters, but he couldn’t trust his own wife home alone with them.

So, to punish his wife and keep his daughters safe and happy, he took Hillary’s generous “allowance” away from her and used it to put his girls into daycare while they weren’t in school, instead.

I think Paul should have divorced Hillary right then - what do you think?

