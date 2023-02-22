Bride wants groom to nix his best man from wedding after best man transitions to a woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Ever since I was a little girl I have thought a lot about what I want my wedding to be like if I am ever lucky enough to have one. I’d like to get married on a beach just before sunset and have my reception outdoors under the stars (or maybe under a starry-lit tent) on a warm summer night.

I would like to wear a light, flowing white dress with my hair curling down my back. I want to be flanked and surrounded by all the people I love the most in this world, and then I want to party down with them.

I’ve always thought that a wedding should be, as well as a commitment ceremony, the biggest party a person throws in their life. I also think it should be entirely up to the bride and groom how the wedding is planned.

But what happens when the bride and groom don’t agree on wedding plans, especially if the thing they don’t agree on is a huge deal to one partner?

This happened to friends of mine, Claire and Thomas when they got engaged in 2019. They began planning their wedding and had picked out a venue, a dress, the groomsmen’s suits, a cake, the catering, everything. Then, unfortunately, as you may have guessed, they had to postpone the wedding for a couple of years.

An awful lot of things can change in just a few years, and in 2022 when the time came for the wedding to be re-coordinated, the biggest change had come to Thomas’s best man. Thomas’s best man, Chris, had been in Thomas’s life since they were babies, as their mothers were best friends. They had grown up together and done everything together, and Thomas felt like Chris was more of a brother to him than just a friend. This is why when Chris came out to Thomas that he was transsexual and was beginning hormone replacement therapy to transition to a woman, Thomas was surprised but accepted Chris’s (now Kate’s) new identity.

Thomas told Claire what was going on, and Claire not only balked at the fact Thomas still wanted Kate to stand beside him at the wedding, she immediately forbid it without giving it any thought.

“That is not happening. You know my parents are conservative, and this will ruin the wedding for them. I’m sorry, but your friend just can’t be in our wedding anymore.”

Thomas had known and loved Kate for much longer than he had known or loved Claire, and he explained to her that if Kate could not be part of the wedding, there wouldn’t be a wedding at all. Claire was furious and left the apartment she lived in with Thomas for days, finally returning with her tail between her legs, and a condition to be met.

Kate could be part of the wedding, but she couldn’t wear a dress.

This was something Thomas could not accept. He wanted his best friend to be able to express herself freely and without judgment or ridicule. If Kate wanted to wear a dress and stand beside Thomas, then that’s what was going to happen.

There was more fighting between the couple, and Thomas would not back down. It got to the point where he told Claire that if she couldn’t accept Kate for who she was now and welcome her to their wedding, then she wasn’t the person Thomas wanted to marry.

Claire did an awful lot of soul-searching and eventually came to the conclusion that getting married and keeping her husband happy was more important than upsetting her conservative family.

At the wedding, Kate stood beside Thomas in a beautiful, royal blue gown and was the one to hand him the rings when the time came. Although Claire was unable, Thomas ignored the chitter chatter about his trans best woman and enjoyed his wedding.

What would you have done if you were Thomas? What about if you were in Claire’s shoes?

