“I might not have another chance,” husband tells wife going into labor, choosing ice fishing over son’s birth

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

To me, sitting in a tiny little hut built over a hole in some ice in the freezing depths of winter does not sound like a good time. In fact, to me, ice fishing seems like a downright foolish hobby.

I have always been what you’d call an indoor girl. I am not sporty, and I am not adventurous. The most dangerous thing I’ve done in my life is probably riding a bike with no helmet and that was when I was a kid in the nineties and no one knew yet how important it was to protect your brain.

I’ve never wanted to go ice skating, mostly because I don’t want to fall down and hurt myself, but if I did choose to put myself through that, I certainly wouldn’t do it on a lake or pond. The thought that the ice could crack under me at any given time and I could sink into freezing waters does not entice me to partake in such nonsense. Ice fishing does not, to me, seem any less dangerous.

My friend Tina’s husband Gareth was just the kind of guy who thought ice fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling in the winter were excellent activities. She was always terrified that he was going to go out one day, have an accident, and never come back to her. That was even something they talked seriously about when they were talking about having children together. Tina wanted Gareth to cut down on his risky hobbies and also promise to be home more to help her take care of the baby in the beginning. Gareth promised all of these things, and eventually, she got pregnant.

As the months went by and Tina’s belly grew, Gareth seemed to step up his dangerous activities. In the summer he went bungee jumping and waterskiing, in the fall he went rock climbing with a group of friends, and in the winter he was constantly taking his snowmobile out hunting, or to the lake where he fished.

Tina called him out on his behavior, saying he was doing the opposite of what he’d agreed to do for her.

“Well, I’m just trying to get as much action in as I can before the baby comes,” he told her, and Tina reluctantly let him do what he wanted, hoping he was telling the truth.

He was not telling the truth.

On the early March morning that Tina went into labor, Gareth had plans to go ice fishing with his best friend who was visiting from far away.

Tina paced through the house having contractions, and suddenly Gareth appeared in the living room, all dressed and ready to go out ice fishing.

“What are you doing?” Tina asked him.

“I’m going ice fishing with Dave,” Gareth said.

“I’m in labor,” Tina shouted. “You’re just going to leave me here alone?”

“Well you said it would probably be a few hours before you needed to go the hospital, I won’t be too long. It’ll just be a short little trip,” Gareth told her.

“Gareth, what if I have to go to the hospital while you’re gone?”

“Call the neighbors, I guess, but I’m sure you’ll be fine, I’ll be back in no time.”

“Gareth, why are you doing this to me?” Tina cried.

“I might not have another chance to go fishing with Dave after this,” he said, and walked out the front door without giving Tina another chance to argue.

Two hours later Gareth still wasn’t home and Tina’s contractions were coming every five minutes, which is when she had been told to head to the hospital. Rather than calling a neighbor, she called her sister who lived fifteen minutes away, and her sister raced over to bring Tina to the hospital.

Gareth just barely made it to the delivery room before his son was born, but he had to wait and listen to his son’s first cries through a closed door because a nurse was put out there to not let him in if he came - Tina didn’t want him there at that point.

That baby ended up being Tina and Gareth’s only child because it was only a few years later that Tina divorced Gareth for being a checked-out, absent husband and father.

How would you have reacted if you were Tina?

