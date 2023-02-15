"Lesbians are an attack on God!" Relationship ends when mother refuses to attend gay daughter's wedding

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ptqvr_0koPbaph00
Photo byJoe CiciarellionUnsplash

My grandfather was born in 1930 and it’s hard to believe that he turned out to be such a great, honorable man after having such a rough start and terrible childhood.

His mother, my great-grandmother, had a secret affair with her neighbor when she was sixteen, producing my grandfather. At that time, her pregnancy brought horrible shame to the family, and her parents forced her into an arranged marriage with a much older man she’d never met. They married quickly before the pregnancy began to show, so that her new husband could take responsibility for the child that wasn’t his - my grandfather.

A couple of years later, my grandfather’s half-brother Kenny was born and everything began to change for the absolute worst. Kenny was doted on as the golden child and my grandfather was verbally and physically abused throughout his entire childhood and adolescence by his step-father.

One day my grandfather came home from high school and a strange man was sitting in the living room with his mom and stepdad. It was a Navy recruiter that had been called when my grandpa was still only seventeen, and he enlisted the very next day against his wishes, not finishing high school. The good thing is, my grandfather always said that was the best thing that ever happened to him.

At any rate, Kenny fell out of favor with his entire family later in life when the family found out that Kenny was gay. They found out because Kenny admitted to them he was dying of AIDS, which in the early nineties when this happened was very taboo. More so because Kenny had married a woman and fathered three children with her under the guise of being straight his whole life.

Perhaps this is why one of Kenny’s daughters, Charlene, had such a bad reaction to her own daughter being gay.

After growing up in a household that didn’t adhere to any religion, Charlene had taken to Christianity later in life. She was a born-again Christian who was very active in her church community, which was a very conservative community.

When Charlene’s daughter Alyssa came out as a lesbian in college, Charlene was devastated. To Charlene, this meant that Alyssa was doomed to be rejected from Heaven after choosing a life of sin. She even told Alyssa once:

“It breaks my heart that I won’t get to share eternal life with you and Jesus.”

This did not deter Alyssa from living her authentic life. Alyssa met her girlfriend Rachel in college and they were engaged shortly after graduation. The ladies wanted to wait a few years to marry so they could afford a nice wedding, and in that time Alyssa did as much work trying to get her mother to come around as Charlene did trying to get Alyssa to see she was a sinner.

The relationship between the mother and daughter was barely hanging on by a thread, Charlene was just on the nice side of civil to her daughter, but that all ended when Charlene got Alyssa’s wedding invitation in the mail.

Alyssa got a call from her mother one day while she was at work, and Charlene started screaming at her:

“You can’t do this! You can’t marry this woman! You will humiliate me in my church, Alyssa, you will just ruin me! Lesbians are an attack on God!”

Alyssa hung up on her mother and ignored her repeated attempts at trying to call her back. Later, Alyssa drove to her mother’s house to have it out with her in person.

“If you’re not going to accept Rachel as the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with, you’re not going to have me in your life anymore,” Alyssa told her.

“If you marry that woman, you are dead to me!” Charlene responded, so Alyssa left her mother’s house, not knowing if or when she would ever see her again.

She married Rachel the following spring, and of course, her mother did not show up, call, or send a gift. Years later, they still have not reconciled.

How would you have reacted if you were Alyssa?

