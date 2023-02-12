Twins squabble over the paternity of a baby but neither brother ends up being the father

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I think there was something in the water in the town where I grew up, because by the time I got to high school and was in the marching band, there were eight, EIGHT trumpet players who had a twin. A set of them was even identical, playing the same instrument, and these were Pete and Craig.

Pete and Craig were already very popular due to their good looks, rich parents, and hilarious personalities, but they could also be mean, and do very stupid things. I’ll never forget the year in biology class when we dissected rats, and when the teacher wasn’t watching the brothers went to one of the open windows in the classroom and threw their discarded rat skins out and onto the hoods of another teacher’s car where they lay out in the sun all day to bake. On top of that, they could be extremely cruel to girls.

Due to their popularity, they definitely didn’t have trouble getting dates, and they used their combined powers of being identical to manipulate the girls they dated, sometimes “switching” so that one brother could break up with the other brother’s girlfriend so he didn’t have to do the deed himself.

It got much worse when they got older. The brothers stuck together, stayed around town, and opened up a private weightlifting gym where they trained people for exorbitant amounts of money. It’s a small town, where we went to high school, and for those of us who still live nearby, the brothers have remained a legend, but lately for a more unfortunate reason.

Apparently, Pete and Craig are still up to their same antics decades later. I went out to lunch recently with my friend Andrea and she told me the gossip she’d heard about what recently happened in the brothers’ lives, a scandal so big they almost lost their business over it.

Craig had started dating a beautiful woman named Mallory who frequented their gym, and apparently, Pete was jealous. So jealous, in fact, that when he knew Craig wouldn’t be around he would sneak over to Mallory’s house and pretend to be his brother. You may see where this is going, and how bad it will get.

A few months into dating Craig, Mallory discovered she was pregnant, and at that point, Pete felt the need to admit to his twin that he had been canoodling with his girlfriend. Then, the question of paternity came into play.

Craig was very angry with his brother, but on the other hand, this was not the first time Pete had done this to him. So the brothers went to Mallory together and told her the truth about what had been going on without her knowing. She was furious at Pete and didn’t know what to do about Craig. The biggest problem was, both of them were hoping to be the father of the baby.

Months and months later Mallory finally had the baby and the paternity question came up again. Doctors told them that since the brothers were identical, it would be impossible to tell which had fathered the child, but they demanded the testing be done anyway, hoping for some sort of miracle. They got some sort of miracle.

 The baby’s paternity didn’t belong to either brother. Neither of the twins was the father, and when they told Mallory of the results they had gotten, they were the ones who were furious this time around.

Mallory admitted to having cheated during their relationship and to the fact that she’d never known who the father was, but now that these two men were ruled out, she had a better idea.

How would you have dealt with this crazy situation?

