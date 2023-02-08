Woman finds $10k in cash hidden in dead grandmother’s books while cleaning out her house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

When my seventeen-year-old daughter was a bit younger we used to have movie nights together every week. I would make a bowl of popcorn and we’d turn out the lights and cuddle up under a blanket together to watch a movie of her choice. My daughter Tori loved adventures, and that’s how one night we found ourselves watching the Nicolas Cage movie, National Treasure.

At one point in the movie, the characters are in a bind and need some quick cash to make a getaway. The main character goes directly to a bookshelf and from the first book he pulls he takes out a hundred dollars and makes some comment like:

“My dad always kept some money in Common Sense.”

I laughed, thinking it was a brilliant idea for a place to hide money in your home if you are the type to want to do that.

Well, wouldn’t you know, years later my friend Gwen had quite a story to tell along those lines.

Gwen had been taking care of her aging grandparents, and after her grandfather passed away, she moved in with her grandmother to be her constant caregiver. In exchange for giving up years of her early twenties and the income she could have made had she been able to get a job, her family paid her out of her grandparent’s estate for doing this. Gwen was fine with this arrangement because she loved her grandmother and didn’t want to see her end up in a nursing home. On top of that, her grandmother swore to Gwen that Gwen would inherit everything she had.

Eventually, Gwen’s grandmother passed away and she went with her mother and her mother’s brothers to the reading of the will, expecting to be granted the entire estate as her grandmother had promised. Unfortunately, the exact opposite happened.

Her grandmother never amended the will after her husband died, and so everything left in the estate was split evenly between her three children, and nothing went to Gwen. Gwen’s mother felt horrible for her and split her inheritance with her daughter, urging her brothers to do the same, but they balked and wouldn’t agree.

Gwen went back to the house that she’d lived in with her grandmother for the last two years and started cleaning it out, getting it ready for an estate sale. Gwen’s grandmother was an avid collector of gardening books, something that Gwen had never had any interest in so she’d never taken them off the shelves. Then, when she started packing the books into boxes so they could be taken outside and sold for pennies, she noticed a one-hundred-dollar bill slipping from the pages of one of the books.

That caused Gwen to take the time to look meticulously through every book on the shelves, and in doing so she found just about ten thousand dollars in cash that her grandmother had been saving for years.

So, for years, Gwen told no one about the money. She put it in savings and then spent it slowly over time when she needed it for emergencies. Finally, one day Gwen’s mother brought up how upset she was at her brothers for denying Gwen what she thought she was entitled to. Gwen told her mother not to worry about it. She’d gotten everything she deserved.

