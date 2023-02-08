“I thought you might be a man,” woman enraged and dumps man when he admits why he went out with her

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by Ayo Ogunseinde on Unsplash

We live in a day and age when the topic of people’s genders coming up in conversation can be rather taboo. There are people amongst us who feel their gender is fluid, they are non-binary, and they don’t fit easily into the boxes we check for “male” or “female” anymore.

My boyfriend’s child was born a beautiful girl named Ashley, and now his daughter goes by Aaron and uses he/they pronouns. Aaron’s “coming out” to their parents as being transgendered was a very big deal and their parents did not at first know how to take it other than to be supportive and assure their child would always be loved no matter what.

Over the next couple of years, Aaron started to slowly change their appearance. They wore binders on their chest to make them flatter, cut their hair in a short, masculine style, and completely changed their wardrobe to reflect their new gender. Teachers and the teenagers at their school were quick to accept Aaron’s transition. The rest of the world has a bit of catching up to do.

Such as things are these days, with people’s looks becoming more and more androgynous with women rocking short hairstyles and forgoing dresses and skirts for more comfortable jeans and blouses, it can, sometimes, be hard to tell right off the bat whether a person is a man or woman. I myself have had times where I’ve passed a person in the grocery store or stared a bit too long in a restaurant, wondering what their gender was. But I was never rude enough to go out of my way and ask them, or do something even more extreme like this guy Jack I once worked with.

Jack was the kind of guy who loved dating women but not having girlfriends. He would see a woman for three, maybe six months tops before moving on to the next. Because of this, he was the type to frequent bars to pick up these women.

 One night Jack came into work and I overheard him telling one of the cooks about his latest bar acquisition. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

“She is really pretty, you know? But like, has these big hands. And her hair and her eyes, man, she’s gorgeous, legs up to here… but then, she’s got this really low-toned voice too.”

“What are you trying to say?”

“I dunno,” Jack said, and that’s when I butted in.   “You don’t know whether you picked up a man or a woman last night do you?”

“No,” Jack admitted. “But I want to find out.”

“You should just ask,” I told him.

“That would be rude now, wouldn’t it?”

I rolled my eyes at him, thinking he was pretty rude either way.

A couple of weeks went by and I asked Jack how things were going with his new lady friend.

“They aren’t going,” he said, looking embarrassed.

“What happened?”

“I told her the truth.”  

“Which was?” I asked.

“I only went out with her ‘cause I really wanted to know whether she was a man or a woman. I mean, I found out she was a woman right away, but still. She was really angry when she found out why I went out with her in the first place.”

“I would have been angry, too, Jack,” I told him.

Wouldn’t you have been?

