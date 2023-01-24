Friends jump out of a moving car to avoid colliding with tree after saving a pack of wild boars in road

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Sometimes I hate to admit it because people can construe it as being a character flaw, but the truth is, I don’t like many animals that much. I do love cats and had them as pets when I was younger but don’t feel like taking on the responsibility now. That’s what pets are, besides being companions, they are responsibilities that you have to be willing to take good care of and pay for.

I particularly loathe dogs, considering them to not only be the ultimate pet care responsibility, but they shed, they stink, they drool, you have to facilitate the frequency of their biological needs, they destroy furniture, they bark, they jump, they are needier than the neediest man. Speaking of men, my boyfriend’s daughter has over thirty chickens in a coop he built for her at his old house. Her mother lets her take them into the house to care for them if they are ill or injured, and I think it’s just disgusting.

With all that said, you can imagine how horrified I was when my friend Brian and I encountered a wild javelina on a hike through the Arizona desert. I said at the time that was my wildest encounter with wildlife, but now, thinking back, I am not so sure.

Once, I was waiting in the drive-thru line at a Starbucks with my window down and a bird flew into my window and flapped its wings right in front of my face while I screamed before it finally flitted back out. Another time I was sitting in my living room alone at night when an opossum strolled right in like he belonged there and I had to fight it for an hour to get it out. Then came the time with the boars.

I was on the Gulf coast of Florida visiting my best friend Theo and we were driving in his truck between his mother’s house, where we’d just gone for a dip in her pool, back to his house to get changed and make dinner.

Suddenly, as it sometimes happens in Florida, the sky turned dark and the clouds opened into a full-on downpour. We were driving down windy, rural roads that were lined on each side with tall trees destined to become lumber. It was hard to see, so Theo slowed down for a while, but when the rain began to lighten he sped back up a bit.

It was still rainy and gray on the road before us when I saw something that at first my brain could not comprehend. From the right side of the road, a line of short, round forms emerged from the trees and began running in front of the truck.

“BOARS!” Theo yelled.

There was no time for him to stop, and Theo chose not to plow through the herd of wild boar. Instead, he jerked the wheel to the right and then opened his door, screaming for me to do the same.

“Jump! Tuck and roll!” He said before he disappeared out of the truck as it hurtled toward the tree line.

That’s how I ended up throwing myself from a moving vehicle and into a (thankfully) soft ditch before the truck hit a group of trees head-on. I heard the crunch of metal, the pop of the airbags, then the screeching of the alarm that started blaring for some reason.

A moment later Theo ran to my side to make sure I was okay. I was, and the boars were fine, but his truck was not.

Theo’s mother, as well as some local police and ambulances, drove to our rescue, and Theo’s mother was livid that he had sacrificed his truck to avoid hitting a boar that ‘was dumb enough to run out in the road when cars were coming.’

What would you have done? Would you have swerved, tucked, and rolled to save a boar?

