"I'll never treat them as my own," woman waits until after wedding to tell new husband feelings for stepdaughters

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1WFj_0kHSumAE00
Photo byVitolda KleinonUnsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

What would you do if you were a single parent and the partner you’d been dating for years suddenly revealed to you that they don’t like your kids? Would you continue a relationship with this person, knowing that they wouldn’t treat your children as they deserved to be loved and treated as young innocents? Or would you cut and run to protect your kids from a hostile family environment?

That’s a question that my friend Ryan was presented with shortly after he married his second wife, Ali. Unfortunately, Ryan’s wife Tabitha had passed away from breast cancer a few years before, leaving twin daughters behind for Ryan to look after.

Ryan and I had been friends since childhood, something that happened naturally as we were thrown together so often because our parents played cards together every Thursday night when we were kids. I was close with Tabitha as well, and helped Ryan and her family care for her at home in her final days.

It was tragic for Ryan to lose a wife so young, but we all encouraged him to, when he was ready, get back out there and start dating again. It was one of Tabitha’s final wishes that Ryan find someone else to love and marry who would love her babies like her own.

So, he found Ali. Theirs was a long distance relationship from the start, she lived in Oregon, he lived in Connecticut, but their love blossomed through online messages and finally phone calls and FaceTiming. He flew a few times to Oregon to spend time with her and was so enamored that he proposed to her on his fourth trip out and she accepted.

Ali had a job where she could work from anywhere, so she decided to move to Connecticut to be with Ryan. Of course, she knew that he had two little girls who were seven years old at the time of their marriage, but she had never met them or even talked to them before meeting them.

The twins were too young to even remember their mother before she died, so they were excited that their father was bringing them home a mommy. Unfortunately, it was not the right mommy.

Within days of living in the house with Ryan, he had a feeling things wouldn’t work out with her, but hoped for the best.

Ali didn’t want anything to do with this little girls. She wouldn’t talk to him, wouldn’t play with them, resented the time he spent with them because she refused to go anywhere like out to eat or shopping in public with them because she was afraid they ‘would cause a scene.’

I tried to warn Ryan that there may be an issue here, but he pressed on and the wedding happened and marriage certificates were signed.

It was only after that that Ali was honest with Ryan.

“I don’t know how you expect me to feel. They’re not my kids. I’m never going to treat them like they’re mine, because they’re not, they’re your dead wife’s kids.”

Ryan was shocked and didn’t know what to say. He tried for months to juggle a life between his kids and Ali, who would have nothing to do with his kids and wouldn’t spend time with them as a family together.

Only eight months into the marriage, Ryan surrendered and asked her for a divorce. Ali was happy to go.

I have no idea why Ali would have chosen to marry a man with two kids if she knew she would feel so coldly toward them, but some people just cannot be explained.

What would you have done if you were Ryan?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family# Love# Kids# Lifestyle

Comments / 201

Published by

I write about relationships and parenting, life, society, people, and sometimes also beer.

Connecticut State
127K followers

More from Mary Duncan

“I’m the woman so I am right,” wife tells husband during every fight until they finally divorce

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve known my friend Chad since childhood, and I must say, the guy has the patience and kindness of a saint. He is the kind of guy who would give the shirt off his back and his last time to anyone who needed it. He once even let a homeless man he didn’t even know stay at his house for weeks until he could get himself back on his feet.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.

Read full story
104 comments

“Gaining weight is disrespectful in a relationship,” man tells woman he’s dating when he takes her to a buffet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. There are some things, that if you are a kind, conscientious and thoughtful person, that you would never dare to ask or say to a person.

Read full story
57 comments
Benicia, CA

“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but bread

I’ve never been much of a cook. Cooking involves creativity and vision, patience with experimentation, and a lot of guesswork before you perfect your meal. Baking, on the other hand, is more of an exact science. I’ve always been a fan of following another person’s already perfected recipe than trying to wing it on my own and usually be disappointed.

Read full story
Fountain Hills, AZ

"Please refrain from licking.” National Park Service warns tourists about hallucinogenic toads

The strangest encounter I’ve ever had with wildlife was when I was visiting my friend Brian at his home in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Brian took me on a walk to a desert park which actually had a river running through it, not something I really expected much of in the desert. At one point he told me “watch out!” and I stopped short only to realize that I had almost stepped on a rattlesnake. Thankfully, it was a dead rattlesnake - some other hiker had already come by and removed its head from its body.

Read full story
19 comments

Old woman thinks world is ending until her granddaughter explains flying fish phenomenon

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was around ten years old I was riding my bike along one of the back roads near my house when I found something very unusual. We lived deep in the woods, and the roads were quiet and safe for kids to bike on even alone in the time of no cellphones or helmets. It was a little cow town. Nothing bad ever happened there. There was no room there for the strange or unusual.

Read full story
1 comments

Man accuses my father of being a spy when he returns the neighbor’s mishandled mail

Photo byPhoto by Abstrakt Xxcellence Studios on Pexels. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Read full story
11 comments

Man confronts nun who disciplined him with rosary beads as a child: “That’s not Christian!”

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to date a guy named Brad who was such a sweetheart and perfect gentleman. He was the first guy who ever did sweet things like kiss the back of my hand upon greeting me, open doors for me, and buy me flowers once a month.

Read full story
267 comments

Kids permanently taken from home by CPS when mother chooses drug addict boyfriend over them

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger, when my daughter was a toddler, I lived in a downtown apartment building in a busy little city by the water.

Read full story
136 comments

“Baby Girl” on birth certificate proves woman was given up for adoption, then taken back

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. DNA kits like the ones provided by Ancestry or 23 and Me have caused a lot of hullabaloo since they hit the market. By hullabaloo, I mean, these DNA tests have family secrets flooding out of dark closets that have been locked away for decades or more.

Read full story
5 comments

“I want a baby, but not one like that,” man says to wife in front of friend’s crying infant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Having a child is very hard - all parents know this for certain. Sure, there is joy and fulfillment and satisfaction in being a parent, but mostly it’s a lot of work, a lot of grief, a lot of worrying and caring for a little person who wouldn’t for a second regard your needs, because as a child that is not their job.

Read full story
61 comments

“Your food was gross.” Guests have Chipotle delivered to wedding venue, insulting couple

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have often speculated what my wedding would be like if I am ever lucky enough to have one. I want to get married on a beach in the early evening and have my reception with the sunset. I want calla lillies, not a bouquet of roses. I want an open bar and a rocking DJ and a dance floor that’s never empty.

Read full story
10 comments

“You aren’t worth buying nice gifts for,” man says to girlfriend and gives her small kitchen appliances

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have never been a material minded person who has a lot of stuff. When I recently moved out of my parent’s house and into a new condo of my own, I laughed at how much extra space I have. There are three cabinets in the kitchen that I am not using at all. I have two superfluous bookcases in my bedroom, one is only holding my router. My downstair’s bathroom vanity is completely empty and I don’t have the faintest idea what I will put there, because if it’s not something I deem necessary, I don’t buy it.

Read full story
105 comments

"She'll always be my number one." Man in three year affair still has wife as his emergency contact, mistress heartbroken

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. One of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life is breaking up with my ex-boyfriend, John, because he told me that essentially I wasn’t enough for him.

Read full story
35 comments

“You know I’ll do better raising them.” Grieving wife shocked when mother-in-law wants custody of her children

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. For so many people, the death of someone you love is one of the hardest things to deal with in life. I have been lucky that I’ve only lost a few people close to me. My great-grandmother, who died peacefully in her sleep at 92, my grandfather, who passed away two years ago at 90, and unfortunately, one friend who committed suicide in his early twenties.

Read full story
107 comments

“She can’t talk while she’s in a coma!” Mom saves daughter getting fired from unreasonable boss

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Back when I worked at a “real” job that I had to clock in for and listen to a boss, there was just about nothing that struck more fear in my heart than the thought of calling out sick. Keep in mind that it was the restaurant’s policy that if we were sick we weren’t supposed to come to work - we were to stay home and protect our customers and patrons. The owner may have written the manual decades ago, but his son-in-law, a former cop turned restaurant manager, did not follow it.

Read full story
25 comments

“I didn’t know she was pregnant.” “Neither did we.” Man calls out of work when wife unexpectedly gives birth

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Believe it or not, and for me, it’s hard to believe, there is an entire television show dedicated to people who didn’t know they were pregnant and then suddenly found themselves about to give birth.

Read full story
57 comments

“Few people would do this.” Thousands in fine jewelry found on beach is returned to grateful owner just before Christmas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Last summer I went to the beach with my friend Thea a few times and after one of those times we went she called me crying saying she had lost her watch there. She’d taken it off before going into the water and laid it on her blanket and assumed that it had gotten thrown off and lost in the sand when she picked up her blanket to leave. She asked me to go back to the beach with her and look for it before the tide came in but it was getting dark and I was exhausted and knew we’d never find it, anyway.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman picks up homeless Christian hitchhiker, is given a gold Jesus statue and bubblegum

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Being a woman, I was taught at a very young age that it is dangerous and foolish to pick up hitchhikers on the side of the road.

Read full story
114 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy