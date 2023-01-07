“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but bread

Photo by Nadya Spetnitskaya on Unsplash

I’ve never been much of a cook. Cooking involves creativity and vision, patience with experimentation, and a lot of guesswork before you perfect your meal.

Baking, on the other hand, is more of an exact science. I’ve always been a fan of following another person’s already perfected recipe than trying to wing it on my own and usually be disappointed.

When I was younger, I used to bake apple pies every year with my friend Jenn and enter them into our town Apple Festival’s baking competition. We never came close to winning for taste or presentation, but it was a fun thing for us to do together. When I was older, for a while I got into making sweet breads. They made great gifts for friends and family, and I enjoyed them as well.

I’ve always been very impressed while watching baking shows when bakers can turn dough, frosting, and sugar into, well… basically anything. So, I was really impressed when I found out that a mother and daughter baking pair from California created a life sized replica of Han Solo frozen in carbonite made completely out of bread.

Catherine Pervan and Hannalee Pervan, the mother/daughter pair who own the One House Bakery together in Benicia, California, have made many other bread displays in the past, including ones themed around Game of Thrones and The Mandolorian. The Han Solo replica though, may be their biggest and best to date.

“I was obsessing over the lips,” Hannalee told the New York Times, a minor detail in the six foot tall masterpiece made of bread.

The pair used “dead dough” which does not contain yeast, so it can be molded and shaped into anything without rising. This is how the duo so carefully constructed Han Solo’s anguished face as he reaches out hopelessly while entombed.

The mother and daughter said they enjoyed the time they spent together working on this project after hours as it brought them closer and made the time more meaningful.

