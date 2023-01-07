"Please refrain from licking.” National Park Service warns tourists about hallucinogenic toads

Photo by Laura Seaman on Unsplash

The strangest encounter I’ve ever had with wildlife was when I was visiting my friend Brian at his home in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Brian took me on a walk to a desert park which actually had a river running through it, not something I really expected much of in the desert. At one point he told me “watch out!” and I stopped short only to realize that I had almost stepped on a rattlesnake. Thankfully, it was a dead rattlesnake - some other hiker had already come by and removed its head from its body.

We walked on, and the terrain became full of brush, rock formations, and scrub trees. I started to smell a terrible smell.

“Uh oh,” Brian said, sniffing the air. “I think we gotta get out of here.”

The question “Why?” barely crossed my lips before a gnarly looking, hairy beast burst out from the underbrush and ran by us, squealing and leaving a stink in its wake.

“Javelina!” Brian shouted. “Run!”

So we ran from a form of wild boars.

Fun. But not as funny as this.

Apparently, people in the Sonoran Desert have had to be warned by the National Park service not to lick the poisonous toads that may make them hallucinate.

The large Sonoran Desert toad, also known as the Colorado river toad, which can grow up to seven inches in size, excretes a toxin that can if touched or ingested may make people sick.

However, people also found that the toxin has hallucinatory effects much like psychedelic drugs such as LSD, but its effects only last for a fraction of the time.

It is reported that:

“Some users say the experience is “indescribable,” other descriptions characterize the trip as a feeling of awareness, being connected to a higher power, and feeling reborn. The trip is over after an hour, and users are left with an altered mood and perception, with some users even making major life changes because of their new outlook.”

The new drug use has become so widely popular, that the state of New Mexico has added the Sonoran Desert toad onto their list of species threatened with extinction.

In a Facebook post, the National Park Service has asked us to please refrain from licking any animals in the parks.

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan