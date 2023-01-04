Old woman thinks world is ending until her granddaughter explains flying fish phenomenon

Photo by Adam Rhodes on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

When I was around ten years old I was riding my bike along one of the back roads near my house when I found something very unusual. We lived deep in the woods, and the roads were quiet and safe for kids to bike on even alone in the time of no cellphones or helmets. It was a little cow town. Nothing bad ever happened there. There was no room there for the strange or unusual.

On this day, though, as I was riding along a straight, flat stretch of road I saw a rather large wood crate sitting just off to the side of the road in the grass. I pulled my bike up next to it and peered inside, seeing nine round, blue bottle caps.

My curiosity got the better of me, and remember this was long before 9/11 so the thought of a bomb didn’t cross my mind for a moment. I reached down and began lifting one of the jars and found it was quite heavy, but I yanked it out without tipping over my bike and I laughed at what I found I was holding.

It was a jar of pickles.

Why in the world would anyone leave a crate of nine jars of pickles on the side of the road? The world will never know.

I left them there, mostly because I hate pickles, not just because I didn’t want to try hauling them home on my bike. I’ve always wondered about who found them next and who ultimately ended up taking them, and if the mystery of the pickles lasts til this day for them as well.

My grandmother had a similar strange encounter when she was young.

She was raised a strict Catholic, and had the fear of God put into her from a very young age. A fear so great, she didn’t pass her religion down to her daughter or me. What was she so afraid of? Well, it was a strange encounter she herself had as a child while she was out riding her bike.

It was not a story she told often, but I do remember my grandma telling me in great detail about how one day when she was out riding her bike alone, it started pouring hard and fish started falling out of the sky.

“And some frogs, too,” she told me, “I’ll never forget the frogs.”

She had grown up believing that fish falling from the sky was a sign of the impending apocalypse and she rode home in utter terror and went and cried to her mother, who in turn also was disturbed by the event, because she completely believed her child.

Apparently, my grandmother was messed up for years over this falling fish incident, and once again brought it up over dinner recently. Finally, I had to put a stop to her delusion.

“Grandma, it was never a sign of the apocalypse, it was just the flying fish phenomenon.”

I then explained to my grandmother how fish and other small animals in fresh or saltwater can be picked up by waterspouts and then dropped in the rain as the spout travels across land. I assumed everyone knew this about “flying fish” but I was wrong.

I had to make my grandmother read a few articles on the internet about fish being carried by waterspouts to get her to believe me, but she finally did.

“I can’t believe I wasted all my life being afraid for nothing,” she said.

Poor grandma. At least now she knows.

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan