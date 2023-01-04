Man accuses my father of being a spy when he returns the neighbor’s mishandled mail

Photo by Photo by Abstrakt Xxcellence Studios on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I think most American adults know by now that mail theft is a thing. It’s against the law to open other people’s mail, steal their mail, or destroy their mail. Despite that, thousands of packages and letters are “lost” in the mail every year.

Some of those things might well very be just lost. An envelope slipped through the cracks at a sorting facility, a small box tipping off the back of a truck without the driver noticing - I am sure these things happen. Then there was this guy who dumped hundreds of FedEx packages into a ravine - I guess because he just didn’t feel like making the deliveries? Maybe we’ll never know.

What I know though, is that if I find a piece of mail where it doesn’t belong, I will go out of my way to make sure it gets delivered. If my neighbor’s mail gets delivered to me, I’ll walk it over to them. If a stranger’s mail get’s delivered, I’ll write on the letter or package “Return to Sender” and make sure my mail carrier attempts to correct it.

It’s the right thing to do. Sometimes, though, doing the right thing can get you into a bit of trouble.

One night I went to my parent’s house for dinner and after we sat around the table and started eating my mom said:

“Oh, does your father have a story for you about the new neighbors!”

The new neighbors were the talk of the neighborhood. My parents lived in the kind of place where everyone built their houses in the mid-seventies and have lived there since, so someone old moving out and someone new moving in was big news.

Unfortunately for the neighborhood, the new neighbors were Giancarlo and Marina - genuine Italians moved to Connecticut. They didn’t fit in from the start. They weren’t friendly, I was told. My mother, along with other women in the neighborhood, had stopped by with baked goods to welcome the new couple, and were met with coldness.

My mom said that Marina opened the door holding a huge, long-haired silky cat, and pretended to not know any English, and refused to open her screen door. My mother left her lemon loaf on the porch and walked away, with a mind that she’d never bother trying with the woman again.

Well, my dad had checked the mailbox one day and saw that he’d accidentally received a letter addressed to Giancarlo. Being the nice guy my dad was, he promptly walked up Giancarlo’s driveway and knocked on the front door to deliver his mail.

Giancarlo answered the door. My dad said something like:

“Hi there, neighbor. We got a piece of your mail, just thought I’d bring it by - “

But then my dad was cut off when Giancarlo shoved the door open and snatched the mail from my father’s hand.

“You steal my mail? You go through my things? Who are you? Why are you spying on me? I know who to report the spies to!”

My dad was shocked and didn’t know what to say as he is a kind, quiet, non-confrontational man.

Giancarlo went on:

“No more spies in my life! No more spies! Get out of here, I will report you, I know the people!”

My dad scuttled off Giancarlo’s porch and back home to tell my mom what had happened, and he was still laughing about it when he was telling me the story days later at dinner.

“Do you think he will actually do anything?” I asked, a bit concerned.

“Nah,” my dad said with a wave of his fork. “But if I get his mail again I think I’ll just throw it into his yard.”

How would you have reacted to Giancarlo’s crazy behavior?

