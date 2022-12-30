“Baby Girl” on birth certificate proves woman was given up for adoption, then taken back

Photo by Photo by olia danilevich on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

DNA kits like the ones provided by Ancestry or 23 and Me have caused a lot of hullabaloo since they hit the market. By hullabaloo, I mean, these DNA tests have family secrets flooding out of dark closets that have been locked away for decades or more.

Even I have a fairly interesting story about when I took my DNA test along with my half-sister, Grace. Grace and I have different fathers so we only share around 27% of our DNA. How odd it was when three other people showed up on my network, people who I had never met or heard of before, also shared around 25-27% of my DNA.

In other words, testing my DNA led me to find half-sisters, half-brothers, and a niece - so far. All of which I never knew about because I was estranged from my biological father’s side of the family. It was quite the scandal for me, but I kept it mostly to myself. Grace knew, of course, because she could see the connections I had made, but Grace and I swore that we wouldn’t tell our mom that I’d found my bio-dad’s family - I just thought it would bother her too much.

My friend Thea had a much more interesting and shocking find when she tested her DNA. Unlike me, she went through Ancestry, which has the ability to upload documents like photos, manifests, and birth certificates, among other things.

Well, Thea had had a hard time in her life when it came to accessing her birth certificate. For almost all the things she’d ever needed it for, her mother insisted on going with her and bringing the document, saying that social security cards and birth certificates were too important not to be locked up safely.

It wasn’t until this year that Thea saw her birth certificate in its entirety online. In the name section, it said “Baby Girl” but then, about two years after her birth, the certificate was amended to add Thea’s given name, and “Baby Girl” was crossed out.

“What do you think this means?” Thea asked me, but I had no idea, I told her it was worth confronting her mother about, so she did.

Thea printed out a copy of the certificate and took it to her mother and demanded to know what the deal was, and why her birth certificate had been such a secret her whole life. Thea’s mom broke down into tears and admitted to her that when she had given birth to Thea when she was only eighteen years old, her mother, Thea’s grandmother, made her put Thea up for adoption.

For the first two years of her life Thea stayed in foster care, then, when Thea’s mom was twenty, she married, got a job and a house, and went to get her daughter back.

“How could you never tell me about this?” Thea demanded to know, and Thea’s mom only shrugged. “You were only a baby, I was hoping you would never remember the time without me and you would never have to know what I did!”

Thea was furious with her mother for keeping such a big secret from her in her life, but eventually came around to forgiving her, and being happy that her mom had taken her back and given her the life and childhood she’d had.

What would you do if you found out you were adopted and then taken back?

