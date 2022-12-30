“I want a baby, but not one like that,” man says to wife in front of friend’s crying infant

Photo by Photo by Antoni Shkraba on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Having a child is very hard - all parents know this for certain. Sure, there is joy and fulfillment and satisfaction in being a parent, but mostly it’s a lot of work, a lot of grief, a lot of worrying and caring for a little person who wouldn’t for a second regard your needs, because as a child that is not their job.

Some people think that kids are easier the older they get, but I’ve never been of that mind. To me, the older a child gets, the more expensive and troublesome they become. Babies are easy. You take care of their basic needs and they just lay or sit happily for hours while you go about your life loving them. To me, infancy was the easiest and most peaceful time of raising my child so far, she who just turned seventeen.

Seventeen year olds have serious needs. They need electronics, for one thing. My daughter is a bit spoiled and has collected Apple products over the years, getting my hand-me-down phone this year which was a big upgrade for her. She will, however, never get Apple AirPods. You could swallow those things.

Anyway, I was at a party this holiday season where friends and family were all invited. It was a huge affair full of kids, grownups, infants and even dogs roaming about.

I am sort of a wallflower, so I settled into a chair in the living room and nursed a hot toddy when my friends Marshall and Alexa came to join me. We chatted for a while and were then joined by another couple, Will and Elise, who had just welcomed their first baby, a beautiful two month old girl.

We all sat around talking, Elise bouncing the baby gently on her lap, and suddenly the baby started to cry. This didn’t phase me at all, nor did it phase the new parents. Another things parents might agree on - the sound of a crying baby just sort of flows through your ears and runs off your shoulders. It’s nearly constant at times, so it’s something that is easy to get used to.

Will joked to Marshall something along the lines of:

“Aren’t you excited for this?”

Marshall just stared with disdain as Alexa sat next to him and explained that they were considering having kids but probably not for another few years.

“I want a baby, but not one like that,” Marshall said, and the conversation stopped. It felt like a silence hushed over the room and Marshall’s rude words hung there like a balloon in the air as the baby continued to wail.

Without another word, Elise stood up to walk away and Will followed her, looking back at Marshall with a glare.

“I guess that wasn’t the right way to say it,” Marshall said, and Alexa rolled her eyes and got up to walk away too, leaving me alone with Marshall.

“I just meant I want a baby that doesn’t cry so much,” he said to me sheepishly.

“I know, Marshall, I know what you meant,” I said, and it was true - but the delivery could have been better.

How would you have reacted if someone had said that to your baby?

