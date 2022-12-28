“Your food was gross.” Guests have Chipotle delivered to wedding venue, insulting couple

Photo by Photo by Anthony Leong on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I have often speculated what my wedding would be like if I am ever lucky enough to have one. I want to get married on a beach in the early evening and have my reception with the sunset. I want calla lillies, not a bouquet of roses. I want an open bar and a rocking DJ and a dance floor that’s never empty.

My sister got married this fall, and her wedding was nothing like the one I want. Hers was over the top elegance and opulence. It looked a lot more pricey than she and her new husband could afford, but they are definitely the type who like to keep up appearances. They are the proverbial Joneses that other people keep up with, actually.

Theirs was fast a fancy, all inclusive wedding venue that supplied all the cake, food, and liquor that the couple requested. They got to pick out their own menu for the dinner, and unlike many weddings where you either get chicken or beef, my sister Grace had seven entrees to choose from. On top of the huge, fresh flower covered cake they had, they also provided gluten-free, vegan cupcakes for the few guests who they knew would appreciate them.

I had the braised beef short ribs with mashed potatoes and a vegetable I passed on to my boyfriend, and it was one of the best meals I’ve ever had. When the cake came, it blew my mind. Soft, fluffy layers of vanilla cake with raspberry filling and a lemon cream frosting was complete decadence. In following tradition, my sister saved the top of her wedding cake and put it in my parent’s freezer to be had on their first anniversary, and I really hope I am there to partake.

This Christmas, Grace and her new husband joined us all for the holiday and brought with them their wedding album. When it was my turn to look at it, I studied each picture carefully in detail, that’s just how I am, and because of this, I pick up things others might not. For instance, I caught myself chugging a drink in the background of a photo of Grace dancing with our dad, which was pretty funny. But then, something else caught my eye.

“Is that a bag of chips from Chipotle?”

Grace rolled her eyes and groaned.

“Ugh, I was hoping no one would notice that.”

“Why is it there?” I asked.

“This couple we invited had it delivered to the wedding venue. I saw them dipping chips over there and went to ask where it came from, and she just told me ‘Sorry, your food was gross and we were still really hungry.’”

I laughed out loud, but Grace didn’t appreciate it; she didn’t think it was funny at all.

“How rude could you be?” she said, glaring at me, waiting for me to agree.

“So rude,” I shook my head.

Yes, it was rude, but it was also kind of funny in its audaciousness.

How would you have reacted to your wedding guests doing that?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan