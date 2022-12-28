“You aren’t worth buying nice gifts for,” man says to girlfriend and gives her small kitchen appliances

Photo by Photo by Liza Summer on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I have never been a material minded person who has a lot of stuff. When I recently moved out of my parent’s house and into a new condo of my own, I laughed at how much extra space I have. There are three cabinets in the kitchen that I am not using at all. I have two superfluous bookcases in my bedroom, one is only holding my router. My downstair’s bathroom vanity is completely empty and I don’t have the faintest idea what I will put there, because if it’s not something I deem necessary, I don’t buy it.

However, that’s not to say I don’t still appreciate being given nice, thoughtful things.

As a writer, I have a collection of unused journals that have been given to me over the years from friends and family members, because everyone always defaults to buying a writer a notebook. I have treasured elephant trinkets from people who know that majestic beast is my spirit animal.

From my boyfriend of three years, I have one single necklace and a stuffed elephant he gave me. I wondered whether he took my dislike of “stuff” too far and only bought me practical gifts, like last Christmas when he bought me a set of nice beer glasses, one of every style. There was nothing for my birthday, though, except him taking me out to dinner. This Christmas, he gave me small kitchen appliances even though he knows I don’t really like to cook.

Should I be surprised at all by this inconsiderate gift giving from him? No, because he revealed to me a few weeks ago how inconsiderate he really is.

I struggle hard with my mental health, and one day a few weeks ago when I was crying and so depressed I couldn’t get out of bed, he did and said nothing to make me feel better, and when I called him out on it, he made me feel worse.

He started in on one of those “I treat you so poorly, you deserve better,” and it progressed on until he himself began crying over his own poor behavior.

“I feel like you aren’t even worth buying nice gifts for because I know they’ll just end up in the trash if we break up,” he said at one point, and I felt like the Grinch, going backwards. My heart got two sizes smaller that day.

Even though he’s hurt me so much, I still couldn’t bring myself to break up with him before Christmas. However, the New Year is coming.

What would you do if your boyfriend said that to you?

