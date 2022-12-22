“She can’t talk while she’s in a coma!” Mom saves daughter getting fired from unreasonable boss

Photo by Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Back when I worked at a “real” job that I had to clock in for and listen to a boss, there was just about nothing that struck more fear in my heart than the thought of calling out sick. Keep in mind that it was the restaurant’s policy that if we were sick we weren’t supposed to come to work - we were to stay home and protect our customers and patrons. The owner may have written the manual decades ago, but his son-in-law, a former cop turned restaurant manager, did not follow it.

If I had a cold, if I was sneezing and sniffling and had a bit of a cough, I wouldn’t even consider calling out. I knew exactly how I would be treated from my boss for weeks - like garbage. So, I would fill my pockets with cough drops and tissues and go into work anyway, often having customers telling me I shouldn’t be there, often saying “tell it to my boss,” with little effect.

To make matters worse, our boss, the manager, had a rule that we had to be the ones to call out. We couldn’t have a friend, spouse, or relative make the call - we had to cop to it.

What ended up making me leave that job, finally, was one morning I woke up sick to my stomach and knew I wouldn’t make it through my shift. I wasn’t supposed to be in until two in the afternoon but by nine in the morning I knew I was toast, so I called my boss to let him know I couldn’t come in.

“We’re already short staffed because Ava is on vacation. I have no one else to fill in for you tonight.”

“I’m sorry, I’m sick to my stomach, I can’t work today.”

I thought that was that, but then the next morning I got a text message from my boss which essentially told me that one of the new hires was desperate for shifts and since I “didn’t seem to want the busy ones” they would be given to her. “We’ll see if there’s any room for you on the schedule next week when you feel better.”

I told him, in not so nice words, that I wouldn’t be coming back.

Well, a few months later I heard from a friend who still worked there what happened to one of the waitresses, Claire.

Claire was diabetic, we all knew this. She had to watch her diet meticulously and always had emergency medication on hand. One day Claire didn’t show up for her scheduled shift, which was an automatic no-call, no-show firing. The boss didn’t even bother calling her to see if she was alright, he just wrote her off as already gone from his workplace.

The very next morning he got a call from Claire’s mother, who very calmly told our boss that Claire wouldn’t be able to come to back to work for at least a week, maybe more, as she was in the hospital.

“Well, Claire didn’t bother to take the time and courtesy to call out yesterday, so she won’t be welcome back here.”

“She can’t talk while she’s in a coma!” Claire’s mother apparently wailed at him, and then explained that the morning before, Claire had been found in bed, unconscious, in a diabetic coma.

Claire’s mother apparently slammed down the phone and didn’t bother arguing with him, but a week and a half later Claire walked into the restaurant looking fine but sheepish, asking for her job back.

I think our boss only begrudgingly let her return, wanting very badly to make a case of her to the other employees, but his cruelty in doing that probably would have lost him servers.

Needless to say, I definitely don’t miss working for him.

