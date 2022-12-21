“I didn’t know she was pregnant.” “Neither did we.” Man calls out of work when wife unexpectedly gives birth

Photo by Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Believe it or not, and for me, it’s hard to believe, there is an entire television show dedicated to people who didn’t know they were pregnant and then suddenly found themselves about to give birth.

Having been pregnant and given birth once, I cannot fathom how a person would not know that they are growing another human inside of them. There are body changes, hormonal changes, changes to hair, skin, and nails that are all noticeable. Your joints loosen and it makes your feet grow. There are things you crave and things you are suddenly disgusted by. You gain weight. You get bigger.

I remember watching that show a few times in total shock and disbelief.

“How do they not know?!” I would scream at the television as they were whisked away from their homes in ambulances or crouched in their bathtubs in the worst case scenario.

Even if they didn’t know, the ones who were pregnant themselves, how did other people in their lives not notice that they were growing and changing? It boggles my mind, and I never thought I would encounter it in real life until I did.

I worked at a restaurant for years that saw many romances blossom and then implode between cooks and waitresses, but Marilyn and Carlos were absolutely in love. Carlos had proposed to her and they were planning a simple wedding for the summer as Marilyn wanted to be married on the beach.

We were all getting excited about the wedding, it was such a big deal that our miserly boss said he might even close the restaurant that afternoon so we could all attend. But then something happened that changed everything.

One morning I was working and the phone rang. I answered, and it was Carlos. He sounded frantic and asked me to put the manager on. As my boss was standing right beside me, I handed him the phone and was able to hear snippets of the conversation - including the words “I didn’t know she was pregnant!” My eyes were widening with every word until my boss hung up the phone, his mouth hanging open.

“Carlos and Marilyn aren’t coming in today. They are on the way to the hospital. Apparently Marilyn is having a baby.”

“But I didn’t know she was pregnant!” “That’s what I said, and you know what Carlos said? ‘Neither did we.’”

Marilyn gave birth to a beautiful baby girl who had to stay in the NICU for a little while because she was a few weeks premature. When she finally came back to work, baby in tow, we were all so excited to see them, and so anxious to hear the story of her surprise birth.

Marilyn just shrugged.

“I thought I had a really bad stomach ache.”

I’ll still never understand it - how about you?

