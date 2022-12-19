Boss allows homeless, disabled employee to live in restaurant attic, use bathroom and cook food

Photo by Photo by Matt Collamer on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I think the greatest gift and best thing I have going on in my life right now is the blessed ability to work from home, and not only to work from home, but to do so without a single boss looking over my shoulder and telling me what to do.

I have a history with terrible bosses, I can’t stand having bosses and being someone’s subordinate and I know that I am a terrible employee. While I will do what I am told, to a point, I will seethe with resentment while I am doing it, often feeling I am more qualified than the boss telling me what to do.

It suits me to work for myself, but the one thing I miss sometimes is being around people and having new people to talk to every day. That was the best part of waitressing for me. Not my bosses or coworkers, although some coworkers became great friends. No, it was the customers who generally made my day. I loved trying to figure out people’s life stories cut down into the thirty minutes or so I waited on them.

The thing about working for small business owners is, there are usually only two kinds. Generous ones and greedy ones. The greedy ones will pay minimum wage, never give bonuses, work you to the bone, and cut corners wherever they can making the entire experience worse for everyone. Generous owners will do the opposite, plus go above and beyond for their community.

One of my bosses at a restaurant was the kind of guy who donated ten percent of the establishment’s proceeds every Friday night to a different local charity. However, I thought what he did for Trevor was the best thing.

Trevor was a dishwasher who was the oldest one who worked there, probably in his late sixties or even early seventies if I had to guess. Years ago he had lost three fingers on one hand in a machine accident that left him disabled, and on top of that he was intellectually disabled, or, as it used to be called, mentally retarded.

Trevor’s elderly mother was the one who helped him get the job, and he lived with her and was cared for by her. When Trevor’s mother suddenly died, he was left destitute and homeless, unable to manage the estate. He floated from homeless shelter to homeless shelter, always managing to come to work on time to wash dishes.

My boss started feeding Trevor, letting him choose a meal each day to take with him when he left so he wouldn’t go hungry until his next shift, and when he found Trevor one morning sleeping behind the dumpster, my boss took further steps.

The restaurant had an attic, and my boss got a cot, sleeping bag and pillow and put it up there for Trevor. He let Trevor sleep in the restaurant and come down to use the bathroom or make a snack in the kitchen whenever he wanted to at night. It was probably highly illegal for him let Trevor stay there, but we all admired our boss for doing it.

I left the restaurant long before Trevor did, so am not sure what ended up happening to him, but I hope he continued to encounter kind people in his life and land on his feet.

How would you have helped Trevor if you could?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan