Overworked waitress gave food to Vietnam veteran each week until he died as karmic retribution

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

When I was in my twenties I worked at a tiny little diner where I did everything, and I mean everything, alone, for a few hours of each shift. That meant from two in the afternoon to five o’clock I waited on the customers, cooked their food, and did their dishes. No matter how busy it got, I was expected to keep my head above water and keep the diner running smoothly.

Oh, and did I mention I was pregnant at the time?

My boss was unforgiving regardless that I was pregnant and wouldn’t put any more help on for me. I probably shouldn’t have been working there at all in my condition, but I did my best. I know I wouldn’t have gotten through it, though, without the support of the regular customers who came in every day and encouraged me.

There were a lot of older men who would just come in every day, get a small bite to eat, and then sit for hours drinking cup after cup of coffee. Some of them, when I was very busy and getting overwhelmed, would slip into the back of the kitchen and start doing dishes for me even though it was totally against the rules to have people who didn’t work there come and help.

One of these guys was an older man named Lou. Lou was a Vietnam Veteran who suffered from serious PTSD and seemed a little slow due to a traumatic brain injury that he suffered there, as well. Regardless, Lou was the nicest, sweetest, most gentle man I’ve ever met, and I always gave him the benefit of the doubt unlike other people because he was a big man who looked sort of scary.

The thing is, Lou didn’t have any money. He spent every penny on his rent and medical bills and didn’t often have anything left over. He came to the diner hoping to get free meals, and I was there to give them to him.

For all the times he helped me do dishes, for all the times he gave me encouraging words of support when I got flustered and tired and in the weeds, I gave him a hot meal. Burgers, meatloaf, fish and chips, whatever he wanted he could have on me. Well, on the diner’s owner, who wanted to pay me minimum wage to work to the bone while pregnant and alone.

I could have quit, I could have gotten another job, because certainly I hated working for the man who owned the place, but I didn’t. Instead, I gave his food away to the people who needed it so much more than he needed the few bucks he would get in exchange.

Was it stealing? Well, yes. Was it Karma? Also, I think yes. What goes around comes around. You get what you give.

Would you have fed Lou if you were me?

