“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.

We met when I was lingering around the pool table and Wade asked me if wanted to play, which I did. We started talking and he introduced me to his husband, Justin, and throughout the night Wade and I found we had a lot in common - specifically a love for the soap opera, General Hospital. We exchanged phone numbers and started texting the next day, beginning a wonderful friendship that has lasted ten years and is still going.

Some years ago after Wade and Justin were well settled into their careers and had bought a house, they decided they wanted to have a baby. They did all the research they had to do and unfortunately decided they couldn’t afford to go the normal route in planning a surrogacy.

That’s where Angela came in. We had a mutual friend, Angela, who already had three kids. She was young, healthy, and loved being pregnant. When she casually offered to be Wade and Justin’s surrogate, they shockingly took her up on it. It never occurred to me to ask for details as to how it would all go down.

I tried to warn Wade that I didn’t think Angela was a very trustworthy person. I urged them to take her to court and get something down on paper before the baby was born to give them some security, but Wade insisted that their names would be on the birth certificate, not Angela’s, and everything would be fine. They’d didn’t listen to me.

Months go by, and one morning I got a call from a joyous Wade: Angela was at the hospital, in labor - their baby would arrive that day.

I rushed to the hospital to be there in the waiting room, eager to meet my best friend’s baby that was a long and hard time coming. Finally Wade emerged, head hanging down, crying, looking despondent.

He slumped into the chair next to me and passed me a polaroid picture as he cried:

“That’s not our baby!”

I looked at the picture and what I saw took my breath away. It was a perfect, beautiful, African American baby girl. Born to a few very white people.

I wanted to ask him what he was going to do. I wanted to barge through the maternity ward and scream at Angela ‘what have you done?!’ I wanted to do anything I could to make things better, but all I could do was hold my friend while he cried, mourning the baby he had been waiting for for months.

What in the world would you have done in that situation?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story!

