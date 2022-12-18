“I need ‘me’ time.” New father refuses to help with baby, hides out and plays video games

Photo by Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

When I had my daughter at twenty-three years old, I was already single before she was born. I had barely known her father when I got pregnant with her, and decided to keep my baby despite knowing she would grow up with separated parents. Or, rather, parents who had never really been together in the first place.

I went through much of my pregnancy alone, being supported by my close group of friends. I didn’t want my baby’s father, Mitch, around much because I didn’t like him very much. However, he was insistent on being an active, supportive father, and came with me to my birthing classes and insisted he be there for the birth of our child, which of course I allowed.

Mitch and I have done a great job over the last seventeen years co-parenting our daughter despite our rocky beginning. He has taken her two nights a week from the start and pays me child support even though we never went to court to make it official. I know how lucky I am to have a supportive father in my child’s life. So many people, people like my friend Amy, don’t have it lucky at all.

Amy met her first husband, Larry, at the restaurant we worked at together. He was a customer who came in a lot during our overnight shift, and he would always request Amy to be his waitress. Somehow he wooed her even though not being her type at all. He was a blue collar, beefcake of a guy. A bald biker dude, always with an angry looking face, never with a nice word to say.

I tried to tell Amy she could do better, but she wouldn’t listen. She wanted to get married and have kids. She wanted a family, a home, the stability of a future with someone.

They married, and within months Amy was thrilled to find herself pregnant. She did everything to prepare for the baby’s arrival and Larry did nothing to help. She went shopping with friends and family, had her brother paint the nursery because she couldn’t stand the fumes and Larry wouldn’t do it, and her sister accompanied her to her birthing classes. To be honest, I was shocked that Larry even turned up for the birth of their son. After that, he didn’t turn up for much.

Anyone who’s had a baby knows how hard the first few days and weeks are after coming home from the hospital. The lack of sleep due to feedings all through the day and night, the raging hormones and flood of wild emotions - it is a lot for a new mother to deal with. It’s worse when you don’t have any help.

Once Amy took the baby home, Larry disappeared into his office. But of course, he wasn’t working in his office, he was playing video games. His video game playing habit was the biggest contention in their marriage as Amy often felt ignored and alone without him. Now, with the baby home and him never helping because he was always gaming, she was fed up.

Amy finally confronted Larry and told him that he needed to help with the baby at night after he got home from work.

“I need me time,” he told Amy, and turned and walked away from her.

That was only the beginning. She let it go on for years before she finally filed for divorce from him.

Would you have waited years if you were with a man like that?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan