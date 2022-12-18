Woman complains that free water she gets from drive-thru is tap water: “And I only got a small cup.”

Photo by Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I have waited tables for more years of my life than I’ve done anything else as a profession, and I have seen some things. I’ve always said that everyone should be a server at one point in their life because it teaches you so much about the human condition. It teaches you to be humble, to be patient, to be kind. It teaches you how to respect people - even when they aren’t respectful to you.

In all my years in the service industry, though, I have never worked in fast food. I have never worked at a burger joint or as a barista at a busy chain restaurant and I would never want to. To me, those jobs seem like they would be the most stressful of all. The speed with which you have to work and keep working at that pace for a long period of time all while being expected to maintain accuracy, quality, and a good attitude to boot? I just don’t think I could do it.

I frequent my local chain coffee shop quite often as it’s right at the end of my road and I pass it every time I go out, and I always, always tip the person who hands me my drink. I think servers at those coffee shops deserve them as much as servers in restaurants, and it bothers me that it isn’t a normal thing to tip fast food workers, too.

Well, unlike me, my boyfriend spend his youth working at the biggest, most famous burger fast food chain in the country. He flipped burgers back when burgers actually got flipped there and of course he also has tons of stories to tell about his time at the grill and the drive-thru window, but one that he told me sticks out in my mind.

One day my boyfriend was working the drive-thru window and a woman pulled up.

“What can I get you?” he asked her.

“A cup of water.”

“Is that all?” he asked.

“Yes.”

“Please pull up.”

My boyfriend got her a sized small water with a bit of ice and a straw as that was what he was told to give in those circumstances when people asked for only cups of water, even though they sold bottled water.

“Here you go,” he said as he passed the water through the window to the woman, and he tried to tell her to have a nice day, but she pulled away quickly without even saying thank you.

He waited on a few more people, and then suddenly the woman was back at the drive-thru speaker.

“You just got me a cup of water,” she said.

“Yes?” My boyfriend asked.

“Well, I want to speak to your manager.”

My boyfriend called his manager over to the drive-thru window and the lady began her complaint.

“I ordered a water and all I got was tap water. And I only got a small cup!”

“Ma’am, you didn’t order bottled water. When someone orders ‘a cup of water’ that is what you get.”

“I’m calling corporate to complain!” She shrieked through the speaker.

“Have a nice day, ma’am, please pull forward and let the next person in line place their order.”

The woman tore out of the drive through, and apparently threw her empty water cup at the building as she drove off.

How would you have reacted to a customer like that?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan