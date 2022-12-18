"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet

Photo by Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.

My parents were good friends with the Green’s, who lived there and owned the pool, so that is where I learned to swim at a young age and from then on was welcome any time I wanted. The rules were, of course, I had to at least let an adult know I was going to the pool so they could keep half an eye on me so that I wouldn’t drown. This was the eighties, and helicopter parenting was not yet a thing. Neither were Amber Alerts.

Back then, it was normal for kids to take off in the morning after breakfast and not be expected home until dark, and as long as you came through the front door before the sun went down, parents didn’t have a minute’s worry. So, when a kid in our neighborhood went missing one day, it was unusual, and the families rallied.

There was a little boy named Jacob that lived down the road from me. At the time I was twelve and he was seven - I knew him from riding the bus, as he was a first grader that year.

My mom got a call shortly after eight one night that summer. It was Jacob’s mom, calling around to ask if we’d seen him because he had been out playing for hours and hadn’t come home yet. We hadn’t seen him, but we said we’d help and start calling other neighbors, too.

As nine o’clock neared and it was full dark, we were startled when someone started knocking on our door.

My mom went to answer it and I remember her calling out in shock.

“It’s Jacob! Call his mother! Get him a towel!”

Well, apparently Jacob had decided he wanted to go for a swim in the Green’s pool when they were away for the weekend, so they had no idea he had walked onto their property and taken a swim.

Jacob’s house was a few blocks away, and because he was cold and shivering after getting out of the Green’s pool, he walked his wet self to the nearest house - ours - and asked my mother for a towel.

My mom wrapped Jacob up in our fluffiest towel and sent him on his way home, calling his mother as he walked down our driveway and off into the darkness. The ladies stayed on the phone until Jacob arrived home, where my mother got to hear his mother give him the riot act for what he’d done.

If that had happened now, it would have been on the news.

