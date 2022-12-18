Disowned half-siblings find collection of antique cars in biological father’s garage, make thousands on sale

Photo by Photo by ROYMAN ANGULO on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

My family history is extremely complicated. I never met my biological father before he died, but I did happen to connect with a lot of relatives on his side of the family after submitting my DNA to 23 and Me.

First I connected with someone who I thought was my cousin because she was a year older than me. Come to find out, she’s actually my niece, Laura. I found out from her that I had four half-siblings on my father’s side - two brothers and two sisters, all of them over twenty years older than me. When I was 40, my bio-dad was 87.

Laura told me some of what I already knew: that my biological father had a lifetime history of cheating on his wives and partners. I myself am the product of one of his affairs he had while married to his second wife.

Some might have thought that after a lifetime of not knowing my bio-dad I would have jumped at the chance to meet him once I had made a connection but nothing could be further from the truth. When I was ten my mom got married and my step-dad adopted me. He was my father, the only father I’d ever had, and I didn’t consider my bio-dad family. I didn’t mourn the relationship we never had, and when I found out that he died last year, I didn’t have any regrets about not taking the chance to meet him.

I read his obituary and he cited four of his children as decedents - the ones he’d had with his wives, and I, of course, was not one of them. Well, shortly after this, I got a notification on 23 and Me and lo and behold I connected with another half brother who I hadn’t known about before. His name is Scott.

Scott and I got to talking and I found that he had also never met our bio-dad. We were closer in age than I was to the children he’d had with his wives, and we were both very annoyed about something.

Come to find out, our bio-dad was rather rich. He owned his own marina in Florida, had multiple houses and plots of land, and collected antique cars. Scott and I decided that we wanted a piece of it. If our bio-dad was going to be a chronic cheater and leave disowned children all over the country, well, we were going to come for him, dead or alive.

I got in touch with Laura and told her of our intentions and she told her mother, one of my half-sisters, Beatrice. The family freaked out and scrambled to work with their lawyers to make sure we couldn’t get anything, but much to their chagrin, we could prove our paternity.

Beatrice and the others came to Scott and I and offered us a deal. They would give us the plots of land that were undeveloped if we wouldn’t fight for anything else. Figuring we could sell off the land, Scott and I took what we were offered.

Well, we got a lot more than we bargained for.

Scott and I met for the first time when we visited the piece of land I had inherited together. We didn’t expect to find anything on the land, but it happened to have a huge old barn in the corner of the property. Weren’t we surprised when we opened the doors and found inside an entire collection of antique cars in various states of repair.

We muddled through the dark barn and counted twelve antique cars and assumed our bio-dad had stored the ones here that he maybe was planning to fix up one day but never got around to.

Scott and I decided to team up and deal with the cars together. We got them appraised and found that even in the old condition of disrepair they were worth a ton of money.

Scott and I held an auction for the cars and made a ton of money, and when I told Laura about it, it got through the family grapevine and apparently everyone was enraged. All the other siblings felt entitled to have a piece of that windfall, but the lawyers said it belonged to me and Scott.

Needless to say, we were quite pleased.

Would you have gone after what you think you were owed?

