Woman will pay for daughter’s whole wedding - but only if she gets to plan the entire thing

When two of my co-workers, Kristen and Tom got engaged, we all thought they would have the fairy tale romance. They had started as friends, a cook and a waitress, and then the flirting began. Within a year they were dating, within two they were engaged.

Kristen had always wanted a big, lavish wedding, but with the money they made at the restaurant there was no way she was going to get what she wanted without asking for help. In came Kristen’s parents who happened to be quite well off and quite willing to pay for the wedding… and long as Kristen’s mother, Hope, got to plan it.

Reluctantly, Kristen agreed to let her plan it so that she would get the big wedding she wanted, but Hope went overboard quickly.

First of all, she planned a destination in Key West, Florida - for a couple whose friends were all poor and lived in Connecticut. It just got more extravagant from there. There were fireworks planned. A beach luau complete with a pig roast in a pit. Inexplicably, there were ice sculptures involved in a tropical climate.

I scrimped and scrounged and saved enough money to fly down for Kristen’s wedding. As her friend, I had to support her, as she had just learned that Tom had been cheating on her but decided to marry him anyway.

When I got there, I found Kristen despondent.

Yes, it was a lavish wedding, but it was nothing that she wanted. Kristen was a vibrant, exuberant girl who wanted her wedding full of colors and everything was stark white - the tent, the linens, the flowers, it was nothing that Kristen would have chosen herself if she’d had the choice.

During the toasts, Kristen’s mother Hope did one of the most uncouth things I’ve ever seen. She congratulated herself on planning and paying for the wedding, making every guest there fully aware that she had funded the night.

Kristen enjoyed herself the best she could despite the horrible circumstances surrounding her life at the time, and though she thanked her mother to her face, she would always hold some resentment that Hope planned the wedding SHE wanted, not the wedding she knew Kristen would have wanted.

What would you have done? Would you have let your mother plan your wedding if she’d pay?

