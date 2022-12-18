Woman harassed with calls and emails for months finds out culprit is mother-in-law with secret identity

Photo by Photo by MART PRODUCTION on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

My friends Alison and Nate married young, before they really should have, because when they were married they didn’t have enough money to live on their own. This had them living with Nate’s parents for a few years while they saved money and got their lives together. It was a very hard few years for Alison, because no matter what she did, her mother-in-law, Edith, couldn’t stand her.

Edith was one of those women who thought no one would ever be good enough for her son. Well, maybe she thought SHE was the only woman good enough to remain in his life and take care of him forever, because it’s certainly what she tried to do. While they were living together, Edith would come into their bedroom and pick through their laundry, taking Nate’s to wash and fold while she left Alison’s at the bottom of the basket. Edith insisted on cooking dinner every night, wouldn’t let Alison into her kitchen when she was doing so, and often cooked things that she knew Alison didn’t like on purpose.

The worst part, to Alison, was that Edith had an inherent distrust of her daughter-in-law. It was as if Edith always thought Alison was doing something shady, like talking to other men or all out cheating on Nate.

When Alison caught Edith red handed going through her cell phone one day, that was the last straw. Alison and Nate weren’t exactly ready to move out, but they did anyway, into a little apartment that they could afford until they could save enough to buy their first house.

At first things were great in their new place. Nate went to work every day at an office and Alison stayed home and made wire-wrapped jewelry for a living, making decent money selling on Etsy and at festivals and farmer’s markets.

All that time alone at home though started getting to Alison when she started being harassed. It started with phone calls on their house line. Someone would call and then immediately hang up. After this went on for weeks, they decided to just cancel their land line and use their cell phones. That’s when Alison knew it was personal, because the same thing started happening on her cell. She would get calls from the same number - strange breathing and then hangups. She contacted the phone company trying to find out who was calling her but they said they couldn’t help because the calls were coming from a disposable phone that couldn’t be traced. It scared Alison.

Then the online harassment started. She was getting emails from an anonymous sender that said things like:

“Do you know where your husband is right now?”

“I hope you have your doors locked.”

“People like you don’t deserve happiness.”

For months this went on, and Alison cried to Nate every night about how scared she was. She trusted Nate implicitly and of course he denied and nefarious activity that this bully was suggesting, she just wanted it to stop.

Finally they went together to the police with the phone logs and the emails and pleaded for help. An investigation ensued and not long after it was revealed who was sending the emails.

It was Edith, of course, Alison’s mother-in-law.

The police asked if the couple wanted to press charges against their mother, but they declined. They just wanted her to stop.

So, the police showed up at Edith’s door one day and delivered a cease and desist letter to stop the harassment or be formally charged.

Edith didn’t talk to her son again for a long time, and he didn’t reach out to her until the following Christmas. Not surprisingly, Edith didn’t want anything to do with her son as long as he was still with Alison. It broke Nate’s heart, but of course he wasn’t going to leave his wife to make his mother happy.

What would have have done if a woman like Edith came for you?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan