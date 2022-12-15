Woman evicted when landlord finds out she’s running a brothel from apartment to pay rent

Photo by Photo by Aaron Sousa on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

When I was younger I didn’t make a lot of money at the waitressing jobs I found after high school. Despite that, I was determined to move out of parent’s house as soon as possible and start taking care of myself. My first apartment was, well, interesting to say the least.

I shared the one bedroom apartment with two other girls, and back in 2000 when rent was only six hundred a month, that meant I only had to pay two hundred a month to live there, and the rest of the money I made I squandered on enjoying my youth. It wasn’t the most comfortable apartment, though. I was good friends with one of the girls, Amy, but the other girl, Erin, not so much. Erin took the single bedroom as Amy and I didn’t really like or interact with her that much. I took the screened in, all weather porch as my bedroom, and Amy actually set up a huge tent in the living room and put her bed inside of it.

The thing is, we weren’t supposed to be having three people living in the one bedroom apartment. Amy’s name was the only one on the lease, and by some luck or coincidence, the landlord never came when we were all home or questioned why there were always so many cars around.

That is, until Karen moved in next-door.

Karen was a woman whose age was hard to place. She could have looked anywhere between thirty and fifty depending on the day, but she dressed very provocatively, always wearing short skirts, high heels, and showing lots of skin. She was also very unfriendly. She would come and go quickly without saying hello or how are you as I tried to with her.

Within a week of Karen moving in we were annoyed by her presence. She played loud music all night, and her front door was always slamming open and shut. We began to notice that the neighborhood’s parking spots were always constantly full in the night, often making it so I would have to park blocks away from home.

This went on for months, and we really wanted to complain to our landlord, but we were scared ourselves that we’d get in trouble for having too many people living in a one bedroom apartment. At one point, Amy confronted her in on the sidewalk and asked her to please keep it down.

“You literally play your music loud all night long. I don’t know what you’re doing, but it has to stop,” Amy told her.

“Mind your own business if you know what’s good for you!” Was Karen’s answer.

That’s when we decided not to mind our own business. Amy finally called the landlord and complained about our neighbor. She told him how Karen played her music loud, had people coming and going all night, and that she had guests all the time who were taking up tenant’s parking spaces.

Funny enough, the landlord was a bit crazy himself. Rather than calling or sending her a letter to tell her to tone it down, he showed up at her apartment door at ten o’clock one night and knocked. Apparently the door was opened immediately by a shocked Karen who had a room full of people in various states of undress behind her.

The landlord called Amy the next day to tell her what had happened and to apologize.

“When you told me about Karen, I thought she might be dealing drugs, but, this might be worse. She was running a brothel out of my apartment,” the landlord told Amy.

We were shocked. We, too, assumed she may be a drug dealer the way she had people coming and going all night, but we never would have guessed what else she could have been doing in there.

Needless to say, Karen was immediately evicted.

What’s one of the worst neighbors you’ve ever had?

