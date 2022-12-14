“You want me to live here?” Husband surprises wife with new house, she demands heated floors and driveway to move in

Photo by Photo by Binyamin Mellish on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I have spent the entirety of my adult life taking care of myself. I moved out of my parents house when I was eighteen and started working right away as a server at an IHOP. I just knew that if I had gone to college right out of high school I wouldn’t have done well and flunked out, so the workforce it was.

I got myself an apartment with friends, bought myself a car, and at twenty-three became a single mom. Now I wasn’t just supporting myself, but also my daughter. It was stressful, but it also gave me a great since of pride to be able to take care of each other on my own.

I have a boyfriend now, who I’ve been with for three years, but for a number of reasons I don’t think it’s going to last forever. One of the issues is that I just don’t know how to need someone or depend on someone, and isn’t that what you do when you partner up or marry? You become dependent upon each other - emotionally, and financially. I am not sure that I want that.

I know a girl Rebecca, though, who wanted that her whole life. She was the kind of person who was looking for someone to take care of her so she didn’t have to work a day in her life, and she found that in my best friend, Chad.

I could see through Rebecca from the minute I met her and knew that she would eventually ruin Chad’s life. Everyone who knew Chad tried to convince him not to marry a gold digger, but he did anyway.

Chad owned a very successful construction firm and a couple of years after he was married he secretly started building his dream house for he and Rebecca. He’d purchased land in a neighboring town and set out constructing what most people might refer to as a “McMansion.”

Chad thought Rebecca would be so happy with the house that he built for her, and when it was finally finished he told her he had the biggest surprise of her life. He convinced her somehow to wear a blindfold and drove her to the new house, revealing it as they stood in the driveway.

At first, Rebecca seemed impressed. Then she went inside.

“You built this house for us? Where is the kitchen pantry? Why isn’t there a walk-in closet? You couldn’t have gotten a rainfall shower head? With all this land, why didn’t you put in a pool?”

“You want me to live here?” She asked, which shocked Chad because the house he’d built was much nicer and more modern than the already nice, big one they’d been living in.

“Are the floors heated?”

“No,” Chad told her.

“Well, what about the driveway?”

“No.”

“Well, I am not moving in until there are heated floors and the driveway will melt the snow.”

When Chad told me this, I was furious on his behalf. I couldn’t believe that she would be so selfish and entitled and ungrateful for what he had done for her.

But, Chad is the best, if not one of the most naive men I know. He installed the heated floors and driveway.

What would you have done if your wife acted that way?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan