Man blames wife for marital issues, sends her to counseling and cheats on her while she's in session

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I have written extensively about my friend Patty because her relationship with her ex-husband Ron is the best example I have for the worst relationship ever.

They had the strangest story of how they met. After becoming addicted to drugs in their early twenties, both of them found themselves at a Narc-Anon meeting that was actually a front to recruit people for Scientology. Patty and Ron were two people in that group who did drink the Kool-Aid and join the church, uprooting their lives for years to move from Connecticut to Clearwater, Florida where one of their headquarters was located.

After spending years being brainwashed (those were Patty’s words) she finally ‘woke up’ one day and realized that she was wasting her life. She told Ron that she was moving back to Connecticut with their son, Matty, and Ron could choose to stay or join them. Surprisingly, he also left the church to follow them back North, but that’s when things started to unravel.

Their marital issues were severe. They were always bickering and fighting, Ron often lied about things like money and his gambling problems, and when he stayed out late at night at the local bar, Patty assumed he was cheating on her.

She confronted him, and Ron somehow gaslit poor Patty into believing that all of their marital problems were her fault. Ron told her that ever since they’d left the Scientologists she’d become ungrounded and needed to go to counseling.

At that point in time, with their son Matty so young, Patty was scared to be a single mother and would do anything to try to save her marriage even though she didn’t think it was a great one, either.

Well, Patty dutifully went to her counseling sessions, and at each one she was told that no, these issues weren’t her fault, the fault was all on Ron and he was a terrible husband to her. Finally resolved to confront Ron after one of her counseling sessions, Patty psyched herself up for a confrontation upon arriving home, but arriving home found something much more interesting.

Patty opened the door to find her husband Ron and their next-door neighbor, Diana, entwined and kissing on their couch in a state of half-dress.

“RONALD!” Patty screamed at her husband.

Ron and Diana looked up in shock, composed themselves as quickly as they could, and Diana hightailed it past Patty and out the front door.

“I will never take responsibility for our marital problems again,” was all that Patty said to him before going to bed.

Ron slept on the couch that night, and for a long time after that, but Patty stuck with him for years more and through many more of his affairs before she finally filed for divorce.

What would you have done if you were Patty?

