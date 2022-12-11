Cheap man asks woman out to dinner, uses coupon for his meal and makes her pay full price for hers

Photo by Photo by Wiktor Karkocha on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I was single for a good ten years after my daughter was born, and in that time I went on an awful lot of bad dates trying to make myself not single. Looking back, it was one of the most stressful, worst times of my life. Raising a child alone isn’t fun or easy, and I sure would have liked to have a partner through it all, but the work to get one is exhausting.

I spent so much time filling out forms, surveys, and tests, cultivating my dating profile and curating the best pictures to present myself. I spent so much money getting my hair done to cover my impeding grays, and buying new clothes that were flattering on me. I spent so much mental and emotional energy psyching myself up for the dates that I would go on, always to be disappointed with their outcomes.

It shouldn’t be this hard, I thought to myself back then. There are hundreds of millions of men in America, there must be a few good ones out there for me to give a whirl, but no. It was just one bad date after another until I got to one of the strangest ones of my life.

I met Brian on OkCupid and we talked for about a week getting to know each other before he asked me out on our first date. Let me be clear that he asked me out. Specifically, his words were:

“Can I take you out to dinner Saturday night?”

I accepted and met him at the mall the following weekend. For dating safety, I never let men come to my house or know where I lived the first time I met them, so would always meet them out somewhere. I got into Brian’s very nice, expensive car and asked what he felt like having for dinner, thinking that we would discuss where we both wanted to go and come to a compromise, but no.

“Oh, I know exactly where I’m taking you,” he said, with a mischievous smile on his face.

Brian dressed nicely, drove a great car, and from what he told me, had a good job as an accountant. I expected he would take me somewhere very nice for dinner, so I was surprised when he pulled into the busy parking lot of a chain restaurant that served boring American food.

‘Oh well,’ I thought, and we went inside.

I was really hungry, so asked Brian if he wanted to share an appetizer.

“Oh, I never waste money on appetizers, the meal will be enough,” he said.

The waiter came and I ordered a beer but Brian only got water with lemon. I ordered a steak dinner, he got a chicken dish. I was wondering whether Brian was a bit of a health nut and that explained his food and drink choices, eating healthily while I chowed down, but that was not the case.

The server came over to give us our bill and Brian asked them:

“Is it okay if we split the check?”

The server nodded in affirmation before walking away and I was flabbergasted. He didn’t ask me if I wanted to split the check - he just told the server to do it!

Now, in my humble opinion, if you ask someone out to dinner, it’s customary for you to pay for them. At least, that’s been my experience with every other date I’ve had in my life.

I pulled out my credit card and slipped it into the check book, then nudged the book across the table to Brian. I drank my wine as he picked up the check book and slipped something inside, then the server came to take it away and run the cards.

At this point, Brian got up to go to the bathroom. I waited, annoyed that he’d bamboozled me, knowing I’d never go out with him again, and then the server returned with our receipts to sign.

I picked up the check book and a pen, poised to tip and sign, when I realized what Brian had done.

The whole time, Brian had had a coupon for buy one, get one off meals, and he was using his coupon to get his meal for free while I had to pay full price for mine. So that was why he got a water and chicken at a steakhouse, I thought, he wanted to make sure his meal was cheaper so that his would be the free one.

I was so annoyed, I quickly signed the slip and practically ran out of the restaurant. I went around the corner of the building and got myself an Uber to take me back to my car, and a few minutes later I saw Brian emerge from the restaurant looking sullen and dejected. He got in his car and left without even searching the parking lot for me - or calling or texting me to see where I’d run off to.

Have you ever run out on a date before? What would you have done if you were in my shoes?

