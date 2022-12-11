Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”

Photo by Photo by MART PRODUCTION on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.

I’ll be honest here. Usually I am not the type to give handouts to people like this. I don’t open my car doors or windows to strangers, I don’t stop to dig for change outside of stores, I don’t always even drop a quarter in the Salvation Army tin.

I will give donations to buskers, people who perform on the street for money, because as a writer myself, I believe all artists should be paid for their work. Once, while in New York City, a man came up to me and randomly asked me for a dollar.

“Tell me a joke,” I said. He told me a funny little joke without missing a beat, and I gave him five dollars.

I’ll help a little where I can, but we have to be honest with ourselves: we can’t help everyone we come across. There really will be times that people ask me for change and I have no cash money to give. That’s just the day and age we live in.

Years ago I lived on a busy street in the dodgy end of my little side of the city. Across the way from my apartment there was a 24-Hour convenience store that police were always being called to for mischief. It was exactly the sort of place homeless people liked to linger outside and ask for money. To be honest, I avoided that place and that was one of the reasons.

One winter I lived there, it was a very snowy night in December and I was home alone with my daughter. There was a knock on my door, which scared the living daylights out of me because it was going on nine o’clock at night and I certainly wasn’t expecting anyone.

I went to my door and opened it a crack to see who was out there. On my porch stood a man who looked like a down on his luck Santa Clause. He was big bellied, big jowled and heavily bearded, bundled up in a long brown trench coat that may have kept him dry but certainly wasn’t keeping him warm.

“Can I help you?” I asked through the crack, kicking myself for being so stupid to open the door to a stranger at night.

“Please, miss, I’m hungry. I’m so hungry and it’s so cold, and none of your neighbors will help me. I don’t want money, I just want something to eat.”

I was stunned. Had this man really been walking door to door in the freezing cold and snow asking for food?

“Hold on, wait right here” I told him. I closed the door and locked it. I then went to the kitchen and searched my cupboards for anything I could give him in a pinch. I grabbed one of my reusable shopping bags and loaded it up with cereal bars, fruit snacks, cookies, and some peanut butter crackers, then went back to the door.

When I opened it, he was already walking away, down my sidewalk.

“Wait! Come back!” I called to him. The man stopped and turned around, surprised to see me there. I saw a smile spread through his thick beard as he trudged back through the snow.

Handing him the bag, he said:

“Bless you, miss, bless you, and your family, and have such a Merry Christmas.”

“You’re welcome,” I said. “Good luck.” And then closed the door.

Looking back, I know I could have done more. I never would have invited him into my house to get warm and eat, but I could have offered to call him a cab that would have taken him to the homeless shelter in our city.

At any rate, whatever happened to him, I hope he is okay.

What would you have done if that man showed up at your door?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words.