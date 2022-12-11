Guests choke down cow tongue that woman makes for dinner, her husband throws his to the dog

Photo by Photo by Colton Jones on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

There’s this song I keep hearing on the radio that has a line in it about being fancy like taking your date to Applebees, and I can really relate. I love food, don’t get me wrong, but for the most part I’m your basic meat and potatoes kind of girl. I don’t like fish, I loathe eating vegetables, and I can be extremely picky to the point of picking things out of my food.

For this reason, I am a cheap date, but certainly not one you’d want to take to a fancy restaurant. If I saw the menu and was lucky enough to understand what was written on it, I probably wouldn’t be lucky enough to find anything I’d actually want to eat. Then, if I did find something to eat, it’s likely I wouldn’t enjoy it. I’m not into those dishes where you get fancy swirls of thin, watery potatoes and bite sized sample portions of meat stacked precariously with too much garnish.

I don’t know why, but I always assumed that if I were invited to someone’s house I would be safe to eat what they made for dinner without embarrassing myself.

I was wrong.

I once dated a guy named Brad who, after being together for a few months, wanted me to meet his family. I was happy with the idea so agreed, and one weekend we went to his parent’s house for dinner along with Brad’s brother Drew and his girlfriend Andrea.

When Brad and I entered the house I was hit in the face with an indescribable smell. It was definitely a meaty smell, but not one I could identify. Shortly after being greeted by his parents we were ushered to the dinner table and served by Brad’s mother. I looked down at my plate and couldn’t identify the meat, it looked like overcooked, off-color steak covered with a brown gravy served with a side of mashed potatoes and broccoli. I didn’t want to be rude and ask what it was so I just started eating like everyone else and nearly gagged at the taste, but, again, didn’t want to to be rude.

I ate a few more slow bites and looked around the table. No one seemed to be enjoying their meal except for Brad’s mother, and Brad’s father just sat at the head of the table with his arms crossed and I noticed he’d only taken one bite before finishing off his potatoes and broccoli and leaving the meat.

Suddenly Brad’s father stood up, took his plate, and flung gravy covered meat to the floor. The family dog promptly arrived to eat up its surprise treat, and we all looked wide eyed at Brad’s father as he sat back down.

“This is the last time you’ll serve beef tongue in this house,” he said to Brad’s mom.

I nearly choked, realizing then what I had been eating, and I looked up at Andrea and she, too, was horrified.

“Aw, gross, mom, I thought that’s what this was,” Drew said, letting his fork clatter to his plate.

Everyone had lost their appetite except for Brad’s mom, who finished her beef tongue and had seconds. On the way home, Brad and I stopped at McDonald’s for dinner.

How would you have reacted to being served beef tongue at someone’s house?

