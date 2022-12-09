Boss gives woman huge bonus upon finding out she’s pregnant just before Christmas

Photo by Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

When I got pregnant accidentally at twenty-three, I was lucky enough to have a great, big support system in place to help me through it. I had my mom who was eager to become a grandmother, my boyfriend who was extremely eager to become a dad, and friends who were excited to become aunties to my little one.

I honestly don’t know how I would have gotten through it if I hadn’t had that support. I am a very independent woman, and I tried working through the first part of my pregnancy at the diner where I met my baby’s father. I made it until thirty-three weeks when I went into labor unexpectedly and had to go to the hospital to have the labor stopped with medication. After that I was put on bedrest and unable to go back to work, so I felt very useless and guilty, even though I know I shouldn’t have.

It was hard, but at least I didn’t have to worry about support, or money. On the other hand, one of my best friends, Thea, had the complete opposite experience as me.

When Thea got pregnant for the first time, the father of her child responded by cheating on her and proving that he would not be a reliable father figure. After her daughter was born, he did not pay child support on time even though he was mandated to, and paid just enough so that he wouldn’t get taken back to court, but not enough to help Thea.

She was in a bad way, working double shifts as a waitress and relying on friends and neighbors to watch her daughter while she worked. Then, unfortunately, she found herself pregnant again.

Thea was so afraid to tell her boss that she was pregnant because she didn’t want him to cut her shifts, thinking that the pregnancy would slow her down. She hid the news of her pregnancy for months and it wasn’t until she started to show that people began getting suspicious. Of course, her boss couldn’t just ask her if she was pregnant as that would be a huge Human Resources issue, but eventually it was obvious.

Christmas was approaching and Thea grew bigger as she grew poorer, buying gifts for her daughter and paying the astronomically high winter heating bill.

She eventually confided to a me what a hard time she was having.

“I don’t know how I am going to get through Christmas. My feet are so swollen I can barely walk anymore, but if I don’t work until the baby comes I don’t know what I’ll do.”

I couldn’t help myself. I told our boss one day what a hard time Thea was having, hoping that at the very least he would go easier on her with his sarcastic jabs.

No one ever would have suspected that our boss would step up that Christmas and change everything for Thea.

I may be the only one she told, as I’m sure our boss didn’t want everyone to know what he did, but what he did was nothing short of amazing.

Tucked into the envelope with Thea’s paycheck two weeks before Christmas was a bonus check for a thousand dollars and a note that just said: “Good luck, Thea.”

It was the nicest, most generous thing I’d ever seen a boss do for an employee, and it came at a time when she needed it most.

Thea thanked him humbly and gratefully, and our boss waved her off, embarrassed. Maybe he thought it was no big deal, but it was something Thea would never forget.

