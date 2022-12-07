“This food had hair in it,” Woman gets free meal for complaint even after finishing every bite

Photo by Photo by Adrienn on Pexels

This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

As someone who has worked in restaurants as a waitress for more time than I’ve done anything else in life, I’ve seen a lot of strange behavior.

I’ll never forget the time a woman wanted to complain to me about her fish being cold, so she grabbed me by the wrist and forcibly shoved my hand into her slimy, half-eaten food. Then there are all the times older people left seemingly important things behind, like the canes they walked in with or the teeth right out of their mouths. On top of that are the people who have their strange requests and proclivities, especially the regulars who were entitled and always expected to get exactly what they wanted, even if it wasn’t even close to being on the menu.

To me, though, there is nothing worse than someone who tries to get something for nothing. People who try to cheat the system for free food or complain about ridiculous things in the hopes of getting a discount.

Most of the time it’s a simple complaint that people try to get discounted or free food. They’ll say they waited too long for their appetizers, or that their entrees came out too quickly after their appetizers and they didn’t have time to enjoy them. People will complain about their drinks not being strong enough, they’ll complain about them being too strong. More often than not the complaint is that something is under or over cooked and food gets sent back in a dramatic show, angering the cooks who the waitresses, of course, are the ones who have to deal with their outbursts.

Put it all together and you get this customer, one of the most rude and entitled I’ve ever encountered.

I waited on a woman once who I knew from the beginning was going to be a handful. When I walked over to the table I saw that she was holding up the silverware in front of her face and inspecting it for spots. I greeted her, and instead of saying hello to me me back, she just said, with a brief glance at me:

“Martini. Dirty,” and then went back to inspecting her fork.

I brought her drink and she and her female companion ordered their food. It came out in a timely manner and I delivered it, but within a minute I was being gestured back over to their table. The food, apparently, was cold. I took their dishes back to the kitchen and they were re-made from scratch, so another fifteen minutes later I was sure to deliver their fresh food piping hot.

The ladies ate their food, ordering another drink during the course of their meal. When I went to go check on them again I saw that they were about finished and I asked the woman if she wanted another dirty martini. She looked up at me and sneered, her nose turning up in disgust.

“This food had hair in it,” she said, gesturing to her almost completely empty plate.

“I’m sorry?”

“There was hair in my vegetables. I’m not paying for this.”

“But…” I said, not being able to stop myself from arguing with this one. “You ate all of it.”

“Well, I’m not paying for it, it was disgusting,” she said, pushing the plate away.

“I’ll be right back,” I said, and promptly went to get my manager and alert him of this crazy customer’s complaint.

“She ate almost all of it,” I told him.

“So you didn’t actually see hair in her food? She didn’t show you?”

“No, she ate it!”

My manager went up to her table to talk to her and I held back waiting to see what the verdict would be. A few minutes later, he came back and rolled his eyes.

“I comped her check,” he said, sounding a bit sheepish.

“Are you serious?” I asked, flabbergasted that she would get away with that.

“The customer is always right,” he said.

No, I don’t think the customer is always right. Do you? What would you have said to this woman?

