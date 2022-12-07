“Be grateful and eat it,” man orders his date lobster when she wanted chicken because ‘he’s not cheap’

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcGDM_0jabNsQE00
Photo byPhoto by wang xi on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

When I was younger I dated a lot. After I had my daughter and before I met my current boyfriend three years ago, I went through a period of time when online dating was my main hobby. I was serious about it, so I used OkCupid and eHarmony, not those phone apps that are so popular now like Tinder and Bumble. No, I wanted to dive deep into the men I was considering dating. Stalk them online for a while before meeting them, if you will.

 In the beginning I thought that the more I got to know a guy before I met him in person, the better. I felt like it was smarter, safer, and a better use of my time to weed out the guys who were not going to be a good match for me before going out with them.

Then, I started to encounter this phenomenon. I would start talking to a guy, I would get interested and really start to like him, but then he would say one little thing that would rub me the wrong way or freak me out and I would completely ghost him and not give him another chance. After doing that so many times I knew I had to change my approach, so totally turned things around.

Instead of spending weeks getting to know a guy talking online I would spend a day or two and then decide if I wanted to meet him in person. You just can’t get to know someone unless you really meet them as it’s so easy to fake or elaborate an online persona.

So, one time I started talking to this guy named Steve. His profile told me that he was a freelance web designer that ran his own business, which was great because at the time I myself was doing freelance web design and I thought we would have a lot to talk about. He was also well read, liked the same music as me, and was moderately attractive. We discussed where we wanted to go and settled on a fancy restaurant that I had never been to before, specifically because it was a bit too fancy for my meat and potatoes girl taste.

I met Steve outside of the restaurant and he graciously led me inside. It was summer and I was wearing a nice, light, sun dress but he was wearing an even nicer, very expensive looking suit. The table was set with cloth and silver and crystal glasses (I bet, if I’d really checked), and I instantly felt uncomfortable. It got worse when I was handed the menu and didn’t understand half of the words on it. I recognized French fries as “pomme frites” and that was how I knew I was in trouble.

I hate seafood, I am super picky when it comes to steak, so I ordered the only chicken dish on the menu that came with some kind of potato and vegetable, and then I went to use the restroom. After that, we had cocktails and started talking, and I could tell that he was much more into the business aspect of his job than actually having a love for design, which was the total opposite of me. He was also very stuck up, giving off this aura of superiority. He had that kind of resting face where it looked like he thought everything smelled bad.

At one point between drinks and before the food came, I got up to use the restroom again. When I came back to the table the food had arrived and Steve was folding his napkin into his lap. I sat down, confused, because on my plate in front of me was an entire lobster.

“They gave me the wrong food,” I said.

“No they didn’t,” Steve said with complete nonchalance. “I ordered it for you when you left the table.”

 He didn’t look up at me, just picked up his fork and dug into his food.

“But I don’t like seafood,” I said, and he finally looked up at me, his eyes like daggers. Not quite a glare, but a very serious stare. Then, he said:

“I’m not cheap and I don’t like cheap dates. Be grateful and eat it.”

I was shocked. Flabbergasted. I felt my blood pressure rise and my face get hot and red, and I wanted to start screaming at him in the middle of the restaurant but I didn’t know what to say. So, I just got up and left. I took my purse, walked out of the restaurant, got in my car and drove home and made a box of macaroni and cheese for myself.

After that, I went back to getting to know guys a little more online before I met them in person.

What would you have done if your date did that to you?

