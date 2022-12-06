Man mortified when perfume he gives daughter as gift is actually feminine hygiene spray

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMCBm_0jZ9f8Vv00
Photo byPhoto by Jessica Weiller on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

My grandfather was the most wonderful man in the world, but he was a horrible gift giver. Even though he made you feel like he looked into your soul and really knew you, he was clueless when it came to what people may want as a gift.

I’ll never forget the year that he he bought my grandmother all new cleaning appliances and accessories for Christmas. One by one she opened a new vacuum cleaner, a new iron, a rack that he had handmade in his wood shop for her to store her laundry detergent on. Things like that.

My grandmother opened everything with a tight lipped face and said a quiet thank you before putting down each gift. Everyone could tell that my grandmother was furious and doing her best to hold it in and keep her composure. She didn’t want to make a scene, yelling at my grandfather in front of the whole family.

After dinner that night, though, we all heard them in their room anyway, and my grandmother went off on him about being so inconsiderate to think that a wife would want cleaning supplies as gifts.

“Do I not clean enough?” I remember her yelling.

A few years before my grandfather died, my family decided that we were going to do a Secret Santa thing. Instead of being expected to get a gift for everyone, we had one person that we secretly had to buy for. On Christmas morning it would be revealed who each person’s Secret Santa was and gifts would be dispersed.

Well, my grandfather came to me and confided that he was my mom’s Secret Santa. He wanted to do a good job and get her a gift or gifts she would really enjoy and use and asked me to give him some examples. I told him that my mom loved scarves, perfume, gift cards to restaurants, and snowman figurines.

Sure enough, come Christmas my mom started unwrapping her gifts and one after the other she (and everyone else in the room) was pleasantly surprised that my grandfather had done a good job and gotten her thoughtful gifts.

 Then she came to the last one. My mom unwrapped a slim, tubular present revealing what looked like a pink can of aerosol spray. She held it in her hand and stared at it for a minute and then burst into laughter, a laughter so hard that it turned to tears and got other people in the room laughing, too, even though we didn’t know what we were laughing about.

She passed the gift over to me to have a look at it, and I stared at the can in confusion before I, too, burst into uncontrollable laughter.

My grandfather sat across the room looking very confused, and then as the gift was passed around the room and we all kept laughing, his face turned angry.

“What’s so funny?” He asked in a gruff voice, very unlike him.

“Dad,” my mom laughed, “I think you meant to get me perfume, maybe? But that’s a can of feminine hygiene spray.”

My grandfather’s face turned beet red and he put his hand on his forehead, looking down. Of course he was humiliated by his terrible faux pas, but then we saw his shoulders start to shake and he looked up with a huge smile on his face - he was laughing, too.

That was the funniest Christmas gift anyone in my family has ever been given (so far) and it was an accident.

How would you have reacted to your dad buying you feminine hygiene spray?

