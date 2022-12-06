“They’re more real to you than we are!” Fed up wife leaves husband over video gaming habits

Photo by Photo by Gustavo Fring on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

My friend Amy has been married three times now. Actually, now that I think about it, I know a lot of people who are on their third marriages and it tells me a lot about the state of relationships in this day and age. Specifically that things are hard, and not good.

If a person is lucky enough to find a compatible partner in the first place who isn’t abusive or cheats is like winning the lottery. After that, everything that comes after seems to be a crapshoot. Things may get better, or they may fall apart after children come into a couple’s life. Family members, like evil mothers-in-law, can tear husbands and wives apart. Of course there is also the slow, silent killer of relationships - when you just stop showing each other love, affection, and appreciation.

Amy’s first husband who she had her two sons with was the crazy, abusive, cheating type. She thought she’d found a winner with a computer geek of a second husband, a guy who didn’t have kids and didn’t come with any former marriage baggage. This guy’s name was Larry.

I never liked Amy’s first husband, but it was hard to get to know Larry because he was never around. If he wasn’t at work, he was at home, busy in his office. For the longest time I didn’t ask what he was doing in the office so much, because I just assumed it was work, but then Amy let something slip one day that led me to believe she was really annoyed with Larry for the time he spent in there. Turns out, Larry wasn’t doing extra work at home in his office, he was shutting himself in there for alone time to pay video games.

“I think he’s addicted,” Amy confided to me. She was very distraught, because Larry barely paid any attention to her, and did nothing to bond with his new stepsons who were young and clamoring for his attention.

Larry did nothing to help Amy inside the house, but then he stopped doing things like taking out the trash and mowing the lawn, too, and when Amy asked him to do things for her he would just tell her he was busy and go back to his games.

This went on for over a year. Every day Larry would wake up, go to work, come home and play video games until dinner, and then play video games after dinner until bedtime, sometimes long after Amy went to bed herself.

Finally, she was sick of it.

“They’re more real to you than we are!” She yelled at him when she’d decided to leave, referring to the characters in the games. “You take more care of them than you do us!”

Apparently, Larry didn’t fight her or try to make her stop leaving. He let her walk out of the house and didn’t ask where she was going. He showed up to their scheduled court appearance after Amy filed for divorce and signed the papers quietly.

Larry knew he was a terrible waste of a husband. I think he may have had mental health issues or a genuine addiction to gaming.

We’ll never know, but I bet Larry is still playing his games.

Would you have left him?

