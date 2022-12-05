“No one wants to see this!” Man fired from prep cook job for giving food scraps to homeless man outside

Photo by Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Years ago I worked at a very busy family restaurant that was run by a horrible family. They were greedy misers, always doing everything to pinch a penny. They didn’t pay their staff a cent above minimum wage, they raised prices on menu items at least once a year, and you could forget about an “‘atta boy” or “good job” let alone a bonus.

The thing that made me not be able to stand this family is that they were such hypocrites about it. They would constantly let people do fundraisers in their business where they would give ten percent of profits to the charity, but only because they knew it would draw in so much extra business. You can bet on those nights the dinner specials were the fancy, overpriced ones, too.

They wanted to project an image to the community of being a generous, giving part of it, but anyone who really knew them knew their nature was selfish, not giving.

The one perk about working at this restaurant, the one place where they were generous and could afford to be, was we got a free meal of our choice each shift. This was nice because after side work and before counting out our money we would all sit and have lunch or dinner together. Even the cooks would come out of the kitchen to take their meal breaks and join us.

One of the prep cooks, Guillermo, was one of the nicest men I’ve ever met. He was a migrant from El Salvador and had been living in the United States for about five or six years and had become fluent and well, soft spoken English.

Everyone at the restaurant did their best to keep Guillermo’s little secret.

There happened to be a homeless man who lived in the woods behind the building, and when Guillermo found this out, he began keeping the man in good produce. Guillermo was a prep cook, so he was constantly chopping fruits and vegetables, and sometimes it was his job to clean out the things that were getting old in the walk-in cooler - perfect for his mission.

Unfortunately, one day our boss put cameras outside the building for security and didn’t tell anyone about it. It wasn’t look before Guillermo was called into his office and confronted for what he had been doing.

“No one wants to see this! Our customers don’t want to see homeless people lingering outside of our restaurant waiting for scraps!”

Guillermo didn’t try to fight him and point out that he was only giving away things that would be garbage otherwise, and out the back door where no customer could see, anyway. He was fired, but he held his head high walking out, knowing in his heart he was doing the right thing giving the wasted food to the homeless man.

What do you think, would you have been on Guillermo’s side?

