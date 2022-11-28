Man gets grandson fired on purpose so he will go back to college instead of working menial job

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WtdlP_0jPxl0Du00
Photo byPhoto by Bahram Bayat on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My grandfather was the nicest man who has ever lived in my opinion, and I was devastated when he died a few years ago. I didn’t grow up with a father for the first ten years of my life, so my grandfather was my father figure and my mom and I even lived with him and my grandmother for a lot of my childhood.

I won’t lie, my grandfather spoiled me from when I was a child up until the month he died. I always felt like I was his favorite grandchild, but he did everything he could for his other grandkids, too, even if they lived far away.

My cousin Matt and his parents lived about four hours away from us, so Matt wasn’t quite as spoiled as I was, but my grandfather did what he could to make Matt feel just as special. When we grew up though, Matt became the type of guy who refused handouts from anyone and would always send back my grandfather’s generous checks uncashed. Even when he was younger, Matt was a “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” guy, and he showed it.

After high school, Matt went to a community college to save money by living at home with his parents, a very practical thing to do. About a year into college, though, his car broke down and Matt didn’t have enough money to replace it because he’d been in school full time and not working. For some reason, Matt took the very first job he was offered - a cashier at a fast food restaurant, working the drive-thru window.

My grandfather, who had wanted to help put Matt through college, was horrified that he was giving up his education to work a menial job only to be able to afford a cheap used car before going back to school.

He pleaded with Matt to let him help out but Matt refused - but my grandfather wouldn’t take no for an answer. My grandpa drove four hours to the fast food restaurant where Matt worked and asked for the manager, where he proceeded to tell the manager a bunch of ridiculous lies like Matt was a thief and a drug addict, and couldn’t be trusted with a register.

He was so convincing, that when Matt showed up for his next shift, he noticed that he was no longer on the schedule. When he asked his boss what was going on, his boss just lied and said he was sorry, that Matt was the last one hired and they needed to do some laying off, and it was just bad luck for him.

The next week, a used car appeared in Matt’s parent’s driveway - a gift from my grandfather that he absolutely refused to take back.

“You’re going back to college,” my grandfather demanded of Matt, and so finally, he accepted my grandfather’s generosity and went back to school.

Would you have taken your grandfather’s gift - and behavior?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family# Family Relationships# Relationships# Work# Lifestyle

Comments / 43

Published by

I write about relationships and parenting, life, society, people, and sometimes also beer.

Connecticut State
115489 followers

More from Mary Duncan

Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.

Read full story
6 comments

“It will be on the 11 o’clock news,” woman calls out of work with excuse hours after apartment fire

Photo byPhoto by Алесь Усцінаў on Unsplash. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I worked at an international pancake house and became best friends with one of the other waitresses, Amy. After meeting each other and working together for about six months we were joined at the hip and when she offered me a room in her apartment so that I could move out of my parent’s house for the first time, I jumped at the chance.

Read full story
6 comments

Nurse practitioner disbelieves and shames fat patient for not eating because she’s full of ulcers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am going to hazard a guess and say that a lot of women out there reading will agree that they’ve been rebuffed during a medical exam and have had their ailments blamed on their weight.

Read full story
8 comments

“It reminds me of prison.” Man refuses to eat stew for dinner cooked by girlfriend’s mom.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. If I were to think of one person in my life who has had the worst luck in love and relationships it would be my friend Thea.

Read full story
47 comments

"I don't appreciate this joke." Secretary confused, disturbed when man tries to sell organ to school.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever heard the term, when you hear hoofbeats, think of horses not zebras? It basically means to not assume the worst or most off the wall scenario when something comes up in life. Most of the time it’s best to default to the most simple explanation of things rather than let your imagination run wild - because this can sometimes get you into trouble.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman misses scheduled birth of first grandchild for her liposuction, tummy tuck

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I believe that everyone who is in a relationship should seriously consider what, and who, they will be bringing into their lives if that relationship becomes permanent. I believe this because I didn’t really have the choice to bring Lynne into my life, she just came along with my daughter’s father.

Read full story
20 comments

Entitled woman gets expensive mixer for free, scoffs that she doesn’t like the color

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have never been the luckiest person in the world. I’ve never won on a lottery ticket and only a few times on scratch offs, I have given up on raffles because I’ve never won those, either. I have never even found a four leaf clover.

Read full story
49 comments

“Now you have everything,” greedy man says to mourning uncle, wanting undue inheritance

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to have a huge, happy, close Italian family until my dad’s mother died and he had a falling out with my cousin Michael which ripped the family apart.

Read full story
30 comments

Man accidentally introduces the wrong woman as his fiancée at rehearsal dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. One of my friends, Thea, has very strong feelings about how and when one should enter into a new relationship after exiting an old one. She’s very vocal about her opinions and lets it be known that she doesn’t respect people who rebound on purpose and that there should be at least six months to a year between all serious relationships.

Read full story
40 comments

Couple who secretly elopes still expects cash, gift registry items from would-be guests

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve thought a lot about how I want my wedding to go if I ever get lucky enough to have one. I think I would like a simple service on a beach with my closest family and friends, followed by the best party of my life. Isn’t that what a wedding reception is for?

Read full story
63 comments

Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.

Read full story
84 comments

Ungrateful child throws gift away not knowing $100 was enclosed, parents ask giver to get him something else

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t like to think of times when I was completely enraged with a family member, but I can’t help thinking about my cousin Courtney and her son, Everett, without my blood pressure rising.

Read full story
572 comments

Manager kicks out woman who steals whole ketchup bottles, silverware and sugar from restaurant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When you work in restaurants, you see the full spectrum of human behavior - that’s one of the most wonderful, and sometimes also the worst, thing about being a waitress. When showing up for a shift, you know first of all that your day’s happiness quotient is going to go according to your bosses mood and whims. You can’t control that, but you can at least mentally prepare for the possibility of it. With customers, you just never know what you are going to get.

Read full story
118 comments

Woman’s sister asks her to change her wedding date so she can go to pop concert instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve never been married, not even close, but I’ve always wanted to get married. I want the commitment in my life, and the security of knowing someone will always be by my side. I want to find the love of my life and get him to marry me, and of course I have my ideas of how I want my wedding to be.

Read full story
77 comments

Mother-in-law to be ruins wedding by telling groom’s guests that it’s called off, none of his family shows up

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events a friend and I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Over the course of my life I have worked in a lot of restaurants. I love being a waitress, I love having an easy job where you know exactly what is expected of you but also one that changes every day. Every day you get to see and talk to new people that you wait on, and on top of that, you work with so many people that sometimes become big parts of your life.

Read full story
404 comments

Teen girl guides lost toddler home from park, is rewarded with babysitting job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was a single child for the first twelve years of my life. Growing up, I didn’t have a father figure until my mom met the man she would marry, who would eventually adopt me and become my real dad when I was ten. Two years after that my parents, without consulting me (as if they should have), decided to expand the family.

Read full story
50 comments

“Feeling better now?” Woman caught at mall by boss after calling out sick from work gets promptly fired

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I wouldn’t be hard pressed to admit that I don’t have the greatest work ethic in the world. I am a terrible employee to people, so writing for myself and working on my own suits me much better. I am happier this way, with no boss or coworkers to deal with, and I think the workforce is better off without having me in it.

Read full story
697 comments

Bride asks her bridesmaid to wear in heels before wedding to avoid foot pain on her special day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been close to my friend Chad since we were kids, and I think it’s since we’ve known each other for so long and have seen each other go through so many life changes, both physical, emotional, and personal, that we never got close to dating. I was never attracted to Chad, nor him to me as far as I know, and he always felt more like a brother to me than a friend.

Read full story
35 comments

“Your house is toxic.” Houseguest scours kitchen, bathrooms with vinegar while left alone for an hour

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am not the cleanest person in the world by any means, but my house is nowhere near filthy. I would say I’m the type to have a bit of clutter here and there but no actual filth, dirt, scum, etc., will be found if you were to look for it. When I was younger things were different. I used to be a total slob and would pay a cleaning service to come in every other month and deep clean my kitchen and bathrooms for me because I just hate doing it. Then, when I got even older, I saw the gradual growth of my friend Thea’s disgusting house hoard and vowed to be even cleaner.

Read full story
115 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy