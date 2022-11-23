“Your house is toxic.” Houseguest scours kitchen, bathrooms with vinegar while left alone for an hour

Photo by Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I am not the cleanest person in the world by any means, but my house is nowhere near filthy. I would say I’m the type to have a bit of clutter here and there but no actual filth, dirt, scum, etc., will be found if you were to look for it. When I was younger things were different. I used to be a total slob and would pay a cleaning service to come in every other month and deep clean my kitchen and bathrooms for me because I just hate doing it. Then, when I got even older, I saw the gradual growth of my friend Thea’s disgusting house hoard and vowed to be even cleaner.

Years ago, I cleaned my house very well because I was having guests come for a few weeks. My friend Dave, his wife Rudy, and their baby son needed a place to stay for three weeks while they waited to move into their new apartment. I loved Dave and had been friends with him for years, but I had not yet met his wife and baby. I was excited to meet them, but that excitement quickly turned to unease when I met Rudy.

I could tell right away that we were not the same. Dave warned me that she was the “ extremely crunchy” type. Meaning, she was the type of person who would only use or consume organic products, she was a woman of the Earth, she was a clean spirit, whatever that meant.

When she came in, Rudy looked over my house with distaste, like she didn’t want to sit anywhere or touch anything. I had a feeling we wouldn’t like each other, and I was right.

Two days into their stay, Dave asked me to drive him to the grocery store so that he could buy food and contribute. I thought this was particularly considerate since they only ate all-organic, more expensive food than me.

When I got back to my house, we opened the door and I could barely take a breath without choking. My nostrils were assaulted with the strong stench of vinegar that permeated everything. We walked into the kitchen to see Rudy on her hands and knees scrubbing the floor, and I watched her pour vinegar directly onto my tile and scrub vigorously, like she was angry.

“What are you doing?” I asked, practically gagging at the overwhelming stench of vinegar in my house.

“Your house is toxic,” she said. “I saw all the cleaning products you use under your sink, and they are poison. We can’t stay here unless this place is clean.”

“Can I talk to you for a minute?” Dave asked his wife, and led Rudy out of the room.

Apparently he tore into her for what she said to me and how she said it, telling her how rude it was for her to have done what she did.

Rudy never did apologize to me because at the end of the day she didn’t think she was doing anything wrong, she did what she thought was best for her family.

Needless to say, I didn’t invite Dave back until he was divorced from Rudy, and I’m happy to say that didn’t take long.

How would you have reacted?

