Father locks daughter in her room on wedding day because the groom owes him money

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

My friend Patty had an interesting relationship with her husband, Ron, from the very beginning. They met when they were in meeting for former drug users, and then found out that the meeting was a front to lure people into Scientology, which they both were.

However, Patty’s father was convinced that it was Ron himself that lured his daughter into a strange, so-called religion, and he wasn’t happy about that. Furthermore her father was mad because Ron asked him for a thousand dollar loan. If Patty’s dad had known that money was going directly to the Scientology coffers he would have refused, but Ron lied and said it was for a new car.

A few years went by and Patty’s dad never got paid back that loan even though he dropped hints and comments about wanting the money back every time he saw Ron, and Ron always had some excuse that it would be soon.

When Ron finally proposed to Patty, he had the audacity to go back to Patty’s father and ask for more money for the wedding, but he absolutely refused reminding Ron that the was still owed a thousand dollars.

“You’re not marrying my daughter until I get that money back and prove that you’re a man of your word,” Patty’s dad told Ron.

Well, believe it or not, Patty’s dad was not kidding even a little bit. He was completely serious, and literal about his promise to Ron.

When the wedding day finally came, Patty’s father gave Ron one last chance to pay him back, but Ron scoffed at him and asked how he could expect that money right around the time of the wedding? He’d get it to him soon.

Patty’s dad wouldn’t have it.

He went to the suite where his daughter, Patty, was with her bridesmaids getting her dress on and informed Patty that she wouldn’t be marrying Ron that day.

“What?” Patty asked, horrified, and her father explained that he wouldn’t allow her to marry such a lowlife such as he thought Ron was.

With that, Patty’s dad left the room, and jammed a chair outside the door so Patty couldn’t get out and make it to the altar on time.

For two hours the guests sat in the church waiting for it to be worked out.

Ron stormed down to Patty’s father and demanded he let Patty out and not keep their guests waiting any longer, and Patty’s father demanded his money. They fought in the hallway for ages before Patty’s father finally made a compromise - he would allow Patty to have her wedding and not be completely humiliated in front of her guests, but he was holding on to the wedding rings and marriage certificate until he got his thousand dollars back.

The worst of it all, was it wasn’t until then that Patty even knew Ron had asked her father for the thousand dollars in the first place. She was livid with both Ron and her father when she walked down the aisle.

A terrible start to an even more terrible marriage.

How would you have reacted if it were your wedding?

