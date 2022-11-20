“You eat too much,” waitress tries to kick customer out of an all you can eat buffet

Photo by Naim Benjelloun on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I used to love all you can eat buffets, especially all you can eat Chinese buffets, because I think they’re the best value, you get the most bang for your buck.

When I went down to visit my grandparents in Florida, it was always a ritual that we went to Chen’s Chinese Buffet. Chen’s was notorious for having the biggest, best King Crab legs and that was what my grandfather wanted more than anything when he went there. He would go for plate after plate of those massive crab legs and I would watch as the buffet attendants would give our table dirty looks, knowing we were taking advantage of their low prices to eat the most expensive foods they had.

That was the first buffet I had ever been to that had a sign up about cleaning your plate. Apparently, if you left too much on your plate or had the audacity to ask for a to-go box, you were charged extra on your bill. I thought it was rather funny, but also smart on their part to try to cut down on waste.

On the other hand, I had never heard of a buffet that would charge you extra if they felt you ate too much, or had a maximum plate amount. I certainly never would have expected that someone would get kicked out of a buffet for eating his full. This is exactly what happened the last time I went to Chen’s with my grandparents.

We were happily dining together, my grandmother having her dumplings, I with my coconut chicken, my grandpa with his King Crab legs. At a table adjacent to us, there were a man and woman eating together and I noticed that the man was going up to the buffet a lot faster and more frequently than the average diner. At one point he had three empty plates stacked up on the edge of the table, and was wolfing down food from his fourth when one of the buffet attendants came to pick up his plates and I heard her say:

“You eat enough now,” before walking away.

“Did you hear her?” The man said to his lady friend, and he scoffed before getting up and returning to the table with a stack of King Crab legs bigger than my grandfather would have ever taken at once.

I watched the man dig in, and a minute later the same woman came up to his table.

“You eat too much, you pay more,” she said with her hands on her hips.

“Lady,” the man said, “This is an all you can eat buffet. I’ll eat as much as I want and pay the same price as everyone else.

“You leave now!” She demanded.

“I will not,” he said, and took another dramatic bite of crab. I watched as the man took two twenty dollar bills and put them on the table.

“That more than covers our $14.99 dinners, plus tip regardless of the rude service.”

The woman snatched the money from the table and stormed away, muttering quite loudly in her language things that probably wouldn’t be appropriate to write here, anyway.

I felt like that man was a total hero - what do you think?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan